Raipur (Chhattisgarh): In a unique initiative to combat plastic pollution in the state capital social worker Shubhangi Apte has installed a "Bag ATM" in the Gajanan Maharaj temple in Tatyapara, Raipur, Chhattisgarh. The machine dispenses reusable bags in exchange for a small fee.

Raipur Woman's Innovative Bag ATM Helps Fight Plastic Menace In Chhattisgarh (ETV Bharat)

Shubhangi Apte's initiative follows her continued efforts to encourage people to switch from plastic bags to eco-friendly alternatives. She used her husband's gift money for their 50th wedding anniversary to materialise this environmentally conscious project.

"This is a small step towards a cleaner and greener Raipur," Apte said. "I hope to inspire others to join the cause and help us eliminate plastic pollution in the state", she added.

The bag dispenser has already become a hit with the temple visitors and locals making use of it. Many have hailed Apte's innovative approach to environmental conservation. "The decision she has taken today is very commendable and I stand with it. The use of plastic is increasing unchecked and the environment is getting polluted. This is a good initiative to save the environment," said Sanjay Apte, her husband.

Apte aims to install 11 Bag ATMs in different locations across Raipur. She hopes to make a significant impact on reducing plastic waste and preserving the environment through this noble venture.