Raichur Farmer Reaps Benefits By Experimenting With Turkish Millet
Pradeep Gowda has grown 12-foot-tall plants with 3.5-foot-long grain heads.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 2:36 PM IST
Raichur: Millet crops are normally known to grow up to a height of five to six feet. But a farmer in Raichur district of Karnataka has taken everyone by surprise by growing a 12-foot-tall Turkish millet crop. Delighted by the yield, he is expecting to make a good profit.
Farmers across the country follow a set pattern to sow millet during the monsoon. They buy locally available millet seeds and plant them in their fields. But Pradeep Gowda of Hire Naganur village in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district played with the idea of experimenting with something new. He went on to sow millet seeds of the Turkish variety on one acre of his land. This crop provided a good yield, and now Gowda is looking for good returns on his effort.
"The traditional millet variety seeds available in the country also give good yields. But the Turkish millet yields extra. The millet crop available in our country grows to a height of five to six feet. But this one grows to a height of 12 feet. Its grain head itself is 3.5 feet long. Therefore, there is more grain to be extracted. The yield of this crop is 10 to 15 quintals per acre," explained Gowda.
He went on to disclose that he had first seen the crop in Gangavathi in Koppal. Thereafter, he went online to procure the seeds.
“Just because it is a foreign variety, there is no need to apply different types of medicines and fertilizers. You can grow Turkish millet like the millet is generally grown in the country. You just need to provide barnyard manure. The price of Turkish millet seed is Rs 2000 per kg. Although it is a little expensive, the yield and the profit are also high," Gowda pointed out.
The yield from the tall Turkish variety crop has left the people in Gowda’s and even the surrounding villages in awe. Many of the farmers in the region are now toying with the idea of replicating Gowda’s initiative. If he manages to get good returns for his produce, Gowda plans to grow the same variety on five acres of his land in the coming season.
Gowda has set an example for those who have reservations about experimenting with new varieties of crops or diversifying by deviating from the traditional patterns of agriculture. With the emphasis of the planners on promoting the consumption of millets and coarse grains, Gowda’s initiative needs to be showcased.
