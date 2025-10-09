ETV Bharat / offbeat

Raichur Farmer Reaps Benefits By Experimenting With Turkish Millet

Raichur: Millet crops are normally known to grow up to a height of five to six feet. But a farmer in Raichur district of Karnataka has taken everyone by surprise by growing a 12-foot-tall Turkish millet crop. Delighted by the yield, he is expecting to make a good profit.

Farmers across the country follow a set pattern to sow millet during the monsoon. They buy locally available millet seeds and plant them in their fields. But Pradeep Gowda of Hire Naganur village in Lingasugur taluk of Raichur district played with the idea of experimenting with something new. He went on to sow millet seeds of the Turkish variety on one acre of his land. This crop provided a good yield, and now Gowda is looking for good returns on his effort.

"The traditional millet variety seeds available in the country also give good yields. But the Turkish millet yields extra. The millet crop available in our country grows to a height of five to six feet. But this one grows to a height of 12 feet. Its grain head itself is 3.5 feet long. Therefore, there is more grain to be extracted. The yield of this crop is 10 to 15 quintals per acre," explained Gowda.

He went on to disclose that he had first seen the crop in Gangavathi in Koppal. Thereafter, he went online to procure the seeds.