How Ragpicker Heera Bibi Is Fighting Child Marriage And Drug Abuse In A Bhubaneswar Slum

By Bhawani Sankar Das

Bhubaneswar: Amid the clatter of trains close to platform number six of Bhubaneswar railway station and a banana godown, lives an unassuming woman, Heera Bibi. A tattered saree and worn-out slippers, with grey hairs tightened into a bun, Heera does not seem anywhere close to the idea of being a changemaker. But the 50-year-old is.

A scrap collector, she is today leading a change, a revolution at that, in a congested slum locality known as Kadali Godown slum, that is a perfect example of how a place in the city’s heart could remain out of sight for the powers that be.

Heera Bibi (ETV Bharat)

For someone who picks broken and discarded items like glass, tin, and plastic from the streets to feed her five children, Heera ensures no child’s heart is broken or discarded. She rescues girls from the trap of child marriage, drives youth away from addiction, and makes sure the underprivileged are sent to school.

Born in the same slum to a migrant family from Andhra Pradesh, Heera was the eldest among her three siblings. Poverty being the only identity of the family, she was married off at just 13 to a man who was many years older. By 14, she became a mother. But her first child died within three months and she birthed five more children - three daughters and two sons in the subsequent years. Raising five children and battling an alcoholic husband, who worked as a butcher, she had little time to do anything other than remain engaged in rag picking to add to the family’s income.

“I stepped out of the house and began collecting scrap because I could not see my children remain hungry. I was not educated, nor was I qualified to get a job. So collecting tin, glass, plastic etc fetched some money which helped me nurture my children. I still do that, else I have nothing to eat,” she says.

When her husband succumbed to alcoholism 12 years ago, Heera was left alone to take care of the family and she could barely manage two meals a day for everyone.

“The pain I have seen and gone through is too big. It is a price I paid for being born amid vagaries of poverty. Attuned to the suffering, I could empathise with others’ pain. Spending years at one place with dignity, I had made a place of my own and people started accepting me as an important decision maker in the slum,” she says.

How Ragpicker Heera Bibi Is Fighting Child Marriage And Drug Abuse In A Bhubaneswar Slum (ETV Bharat)

She began intervening when she saw families in the slum trying to marry off their minor daughters, lured by money as that usually bailed them out of poverty. So, her first job was to stop such marriages and she did this with support from a local community centre and NGOs. So far, she has aborted about eight to ten child marriage attempts in the locality.

“I was married off young and I know the problems that follow. It costs a girl her childhood, education and dignity. I don’t want another Heera to be born,” she says with quiet resolve.

She has grown to a stature when she accompanies Anganwadi workers door-to-door and counsels parents, convincing them to let their girls’ study. With help from volunteers, she lets the children attend tuition classes and gives them all support. Nearly 40 to 45 children in the slum have benefited from her efforts.

Another effort of Heera’s has been to help people get over addiction – alcohol or substance. She saw her son get addicted to substance abuse and the situation was beyond her control. “It broke me when he left school, began roaming the streets, and got caught in the web of addiction, but I could not do anything about it,” she narrates.

But she did not surrender to despair, rather turned her adversity into a purpose. She now makes efforts to ensure the slum children do not get into wrong habits. Heera collaborates with de-addiction centres and coordinates with outreach workers to send affected youth, including her son to deaddiction centres. The moment she gets an inkling about anyone getting into the trap, she swings to action.

She may be uneducated, but Heera’s works speak for her. She cares for the needy and feeds the hungry. Keeping some money from her earnings, she donates it to people who are worse off than her.

So far, she has helped dozens of people in the slum access healthcare, and also keeps tabs on the sick and bedridden elderly residents.

Heera Bibi in conversation with Bhawani Sankar Das (ETV Bharat)

“She is a ragpicker but has a heart of gold,” says social worker Ratnakar Sahu, who has known Heera for over a decade. “Heera has made a big change in the slum. She ensures children in the slum attend school instead of whiling away their time on games and videos. And all through she has worked with her own resources without waiting for any help,” he adds.

Heera stays in a cramped government-built tenement no bigger than 10x10 feet but her big dreams for the community stems from there only . Her daughters are now in the marriageable age and she is saving some money to get them married.

“I did not have control over my life so I could change nothing. But the teachings I try to give these slum girls should help them lifelong. I fight for these girls and children to give them a dignified life and I am sure they will survive, with heads up,” she hopes.

In a world where the term hero is often hyped, there are women like Heera Bibi, who do not wait for a tag or a cape to prove they matter. For many women her age, she is an example. For the children, a guide who helps them get hold of realities early in life. For the youngsters drawn by substance abuse, she could pull them out with a rough hand. But for most others in the slum, she is godsend.