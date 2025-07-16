Serving God In Humans : The Radha Krishna Temple In Ranchi That Doubles Up As A Shelter For The Abandoned

Ranchi: If you thought temples are the places where only gods and goddesses reside, you may like to step into the premises of Radha Krishna temple here in Ranchi. Humans, with lost identities and no one to call their own, share 'Apna Ghar' along with the deities and are also served with the same reverence and respect. While the temple functions from the ground floor, the shelter for the abandoned runs on the first floor.

When the temple was built some five or six years ago, some like-minded people in the temple management committee thought of the noble idea to rescue and rehabilitate abandoned people from the garbage dumps and street pavements and offer them shelter, identity, and dignity, explains Raju Agarwal, member of the managing committee.

The initiative is funded through the temple’s donations and also magnanimity of residents of the town. Not to forget a medical practitioner who renders free treatment and medicine to the homeless, mostly addicts of substance or the mentally unstable.

The temple committee has a dedicated team that swings into action as and when they see someone in a bad condition on the roads. "But we work in close coordination with local authorities. Once we locate someone in the streets, bus stops, and footpaths of Ranchi, we bring them here and inform the local administration. Because they keep track of missing persons and it helps them to close cases also," Agarwal explains.

The sight inside the Apna Ghar is emotionally electrifying. Around 35 inmates in a huge dormitory with clean beds are seen busy in some activity or the other. While some gaze through the windows for long waiting for nothing, the others speak to each other while many dance and play, unfiltered and uncut. "I love to dance to the songs of Amitabh Bachchan ....bhole o bhole..." says an inmate breaking into the hit musical number.

Life for these residents start in the morning with yoga and meditation and then follow the regular chores. Food is also provided on time and medical consultation done in phases. Under the guidance of a well-known psychiatrist, the mentally unstable are given regular therapy and health check-ups.

So far, seven people have recovered and reunited with their families. There are many who still do not remember their past, says Agarwal.

Explaining about the rescue process, Sudhir Kumar, a serving member of Apna Ghar says, "We have found people with maggot-infested wounds, some who hadn’t bathed in months, and others who were eating from garbage piles. Many of them have severe trauma and psychological breakdowns. But we feel good to serve them and bring them back to life."

Another person Murali, who is also serving the abandoned at Apna Ghar echoes similar sentiments. "Serving the humans is as good as serving God, and we do both."

A rescue mission by Apna Ghar members (ETV Bharat)

The shelter has 80 beds and those inmates who do not remember their names are rechristened. "Everyone is given a name, so that they have an identity. An 18-member team works round the clock to ensure food, hygiene, and emotional support for the residents," Agarwal says adding, there are many people who contribute to the Apna Ghar fund. "Some sponsor meals on their birthdays, while others simply come to render service," informs he.

The next time you pass by the temple, try eavesdropping - the giggles and laughter of the inmates along with the sounds of the temple bells will fill your heart with warmth and compassion.