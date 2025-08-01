By Kuldip Daliwal

Mansa (Punjab): He threw off the bowlines. Sailed away from the safe harbour. Caught the trade winds in his sails despite adversities. Komaldeep Singh, a goatherder from Boha town of the small Mansa district, who grew up seeing his father toil in brick kiln and mother stitch clothes to eke a living, has today cleared the UGC NET Examination, paving way for him to pursue a career he always dreamt of.

At 22 years of age, Komaldeep looks forward to join some college as an assistant professor and change things at home. Sitting with his parents on a charpoy, with about 40-50 goats in the backdrop of red brick walls, Komaldeep speaks to ETV Bharat about how he has charted his course of action thus far. "I was often disturbed by the circumstances at home and wanted to change. I knew education was the only way to arm myself for a better tomorrow. So I tried to concentrate all my time on studying if I am not grazing goats or sleeping," says Komaldeep.

Punjab's Goatherd Komaldeep Pulls Out All The Stops To Clear UGC-NET, Makes Family Proud (ETV Bharat)

He has qualified the UGC-NET exam in English Literature. Before appearing for the test, he had completed a post graduate degree in English from Guru Nanak College, Budhalda in Mansa district. During graduation, he opted for an integrated B.A B.Ed from Guru Teg Bahadur College Of Education, Dalewala. "Till Plus Two, I had studied in the a school near my home," he adds.

As a routine, throughout his career, he would rush back home to take the goats for grazing. "It never affected me because someone had to be the herder. My father was already struggling all day at a brick kiln and mother did not have time. She would cook, look after the house and then stitch clothes. So I had to take care of the goats," explains Komaldeep, adding that devoting time to studies was never an issue. "I had no fascination for a smart phone neither did I spend any time on it. So whatever time I got, I concentrated in preparing. Moreover, I have many times carried books to the grazing fields and studied there," he says with a smile.

He has a younger sibling who is pursuing graduation. The family gathered with relatives to express their happiness at what Komaldeep achieved. "We could not have been more happy. He has made us proud and we know this would open the doors of more success for him and happiness for us. We always told him that he should study hard because life as labourers like us is difficult," say his parents.

Remembering the day when the results were declared, Komaldeep says, "We were having dinner when the results were declared. When I told my parents and brother about qualifying, everyone stopped eating and started celebrating." For his success, he attributes all credit to his parents who have stood by him. "I want to take the burden of running the family off their shoulders and give them all they have ever wanted," says Komaldeep who has never taken help of coaching classes to qualify any exam in his life.

With hard work and a strong resolve, Komaldeep who has also cleared the state government's Teacher Qualifying Test, has a career sorted. "But I have a lot to do. My younger brother is now my responsibility and I want my parents to just relax and live life happily," says he.