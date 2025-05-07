ETV Bharat / offbeat

Punjab Septuagenarian Lives Wife’s Dream To Reach Everest Base Camp

Ropar: Age is just a number and old age is just a frame of mind. This has been proved by Anil Kumar Sikka of Punjab by reaching the base camp of the world’s highest peak--- Mount Everest at the ripe old age of 78 years. His feat, a world record, comes in the face of the general tendency of his contemporaries to quietly retire into oblivion after having fulfilled their worldly duties.

Sikka has lived his wife’s dream by reaching the base camp. “It was her heartfelt desire to climb Everest but her deteriorating health from cancer did not allow her to do so and she left the world even before she could train herself for mountaineering. Maybe God had something else in mind. This remained her dream,” he said while adding that his wife had won several laurels as a sportsperson.

Sikka decided to fulfill her dream and got associated with a group of mountaineers in Ropar. After following a strenuous regime that prepares one to climb the peaks he approached a doctor for medical advice. The doctor told him in plain words that it was not advisable to go to the base camp because of paucity of oxygen. The second reason was Sikka’s breathing problem which would only aggravate and put his life in danger.

But his heart kept telling him to follow his passion. He decided to undertake the expedition under the supervision of doctors and with support from his grandson.