When Life Gives You Lemons, Think Puliyangudi, The Tamil Nadu Village Known For The Citrus Wonder

By R. Manikandan

Tenkasi: With the scorching summer heat in Tamil Nadu and India, who doesn't like to quench their thirst by drinking a cold drink. One of the main ingredients that adds to the taste of that 'Sarpath' (a type of drink) is lemon. Lemons play an important role in all events, from drinks to cooking, from disinfectants to pujas.

Puliyangudi in Tenkasi district is the area where lemons with such various specialties are grown in large quantities in Tamil Nadu. The Centre has given it a geographical indication in appreciation of its uniqueness. Many people may wonder what is special about the lemon fruit of such a 'Lemon City' Puliyangudi.

Tenkasi is a district surrounded by natural beauty located at the foothills of the Western Ghats. Puliyangudi is a town located amidst a beautiful natural environment. Located on the way to Kerala from Rajapalayam, Puliyangudi and over 20 villages in its vicinity are mainly engaged in lemon farming. The reason is the climatic conditions prevailing in this area every year. Over 1500 farmers are engaged in lemon farming in an area of ​​about 5,000 acres in this area.

Farmers say that the lemon fruits grown here are naturally high in citric acid due to the water, air and soil resources coming from the Western Ghats. Not only this, these lemon fruits also yield a lot of juice. These lemons attract everyone with their aroma.

A team of ETV Bharat visited the village of Puliyangudi. As soon as the team entered the village, the smell of lemons pierced our nose. The team went to the garden on the western side of the village, inhaling the scent of lemons mixed with the air from the Western Ghats. There, the team saw farmers planting and maintaining lemon trees in several acres of land.

The trees were dark green in color as the starting point of the beautiful beauty. The team saw fruits on them hanging in dark green like the colour of the tree before they ripened, and some fruits were beautiful yellow when they ripened.

These yellow ripe fruits are not left on the tree. Because when they ripen, the fruits fall down on their own, so the farmers pluck them before that. At that time, female workers were busy plucking the ripe fruits. The farmers were busy taking them to the market in the center of the village.

Farmer Abdul Kader said, "It is gratifying that Puliyangudi lemon has received a geographical indication. But, there is no lemon related factory in our area. If there was a factory, we would get the right price. Currently, we sell the fruits to traders. They buy from us at a low price and make a lot of profit".

"Traders buy from us at Rs. 20 per kg and sell at many times the profit. We are the ones who are affected by this. The government should set up a factory in our area. Similarly, we have been asking for a cold storage facility for many years to process the fruits when the price is low. It takes a maximum of 7 years for a lemon tree to bear fruit. Until then, there are various problems in maintaining the trees. Especially there are problems with wild animals. The Forest Department office has also been shifted from our area to another area. Due to this, we have not been able to prevent wild animals from damaging the lemon trees," Kader said.

Kader loaded bundles of lemons onto two-wheelers and four-wheelers and left in a hurry, saying that the market would only be open until 11 am. The team then travelled to the market with Kader.

There, agents bought the fruits from the farmers and started auctioning them to the traders. The traders from neighboring states like Kerala and Karnataka purchased a large quantity of fruits in that auction. Puliyangudi lemons were more popular in Kerala than in Tamil Nadu.

Trader Mohammed Ibrahim said, "We sell 250 tonnes of lemons from here per day. This year, the yield is high. But the demand is low. Earlier, we used to export a lot to foreign countries. But now it is not like that. The business is based on Kerala. Traders prefer green fruits."

Another trader, Seenisamy, said, "In Vietnam, the government has provided cold storage facilities for lemons. Through this, they are exporting large quantities of lemons to foreign countries. Earlier, up to 10 tons of lemons were exported to the Maldives from here per day. Similarly, we exported 24 tons to Dubai every day. But after the COVID-19 outbreak, exports to these two countries have completely stopped."

"We are unable to export to other states due to the lack of adequate rail transport in this area. If we want to take it to states like Maharashtra, we have to go to Tirunelveli, which is 90 km away from here, and take it by train from there. Therefore, additional rail facilities should be provided from nearby Tenkasi and Sengottai," Seenisamy added.

These lemons have received global recognition through the Geographical Indication (GI), which has brought joy among farmers and traders, on the other hand, they have emphasised that the Union and State Governments should help simplify marketing.