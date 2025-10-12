ETV Bharat / offbeat

Prominent Nanded Boxer Needs Help To Keep Going

Nanded: There are times when children give up their own dreams to realise those of their parents. This is what Shruti Mendkekar of Maharashtra's Nanded district did to make her parents proud. She gave up her desire to become a doctor and instead fulfilled her late father’s dream to become a boxer and win medals at both the national and international level.

But now she needs assistance from various quarters to keep going and realising her dream of winning an Olympic medal. Her father is no more and her mother is working as a domestic help to make ends meet. Shruti needs assistance to meet the expenses for her training and participation in competitions.

Shruti has participated in national and international competitions (ETV Bharat)

Her journey was not an easy one as she had to overcome several obstacles on the way. She had expressed her desire to become a doctor while her father Ratnakar Mendkekar wanted her to wear the gloves. It was at the young age of 10 years that she stepped into the boxing ring and started learning the nuances and manoeuvres of the game.

When her father passed away, Shruti overcame the setbacks by working hard with determination and perseverance to fulfil his dream. Shruti has so far won medals right from the district level to the international level. She recently won a bronze medal at an international competition held in Delhi.

The Mendkekar family lives in the Khadakpura area of ​​Nanded city. Shruti's late father Ratnakar worked at a tractor garage. He was taking care of the educational needs of his two daughters Shruti and Shreesha. He wanted Shruti to learn boxing so that she could take care of herself and her sister.