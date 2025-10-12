Prominent Nanded Boxer Needs Help To Keep Going
Shruti Mendkekar gave up her own dreams to realise that of her father and has won medals right up to international level
Published : October 12, 2025 at 6:47 PM IST
Nanded: There are times when children give up their own dreams to realise those of their parents. This is what Shruti Mendkekar of Maharashtra's Nanded district did to make her parents proud. She gave up her desire to become a doctor and instead fulfilled her late father’s dream to become a boxer and win medals at both the national and international level.
But now she needs assistance from various quarters to keep going and realising her dream of winning an Olympic medal. Her father is no more and her mother is working as a domestic help to make ends meet. Shruti needs assistance to meet the expenses for her training and participation in competitions.
Her journey was not an easy one as she had to overcome several obstacles on the way. She had expressed her desire to become a doctor while her father Ratnakar Mendkekar wanted her to wear the gloves. It was at the young age of 10 years that she stepped into the boxing ring and started learning the nuances and manoeuvres of the game.
When her father passed away, Shruti overcame the setbacks by working hard with determination and perseverance to fulfil his dream. Shruti has so far won medals right from the district level to the international level. She recently won a bronze medal at an international competition held in Delhi.
The Mendkekar family lives in the Khadakpura area of Nanded city. Shruti's late father Ratnakar worked at a tractor garage. He was taking care of the educational needs of his two daughters Shruti and Shreesha. He wanted Shruti to learn boxing so that she could take care of herself and her sister.
Ratnakar sent her to learn boxing at a facility from international trainers Kiran Gawli and Deepa Gawli who taught her 'Combat Kickboxing' discipline of boxing.
Shruti also mastered the art of boxing and rose through the ranks winning medals at different levels. She now wants to represent India in the Olympics and win medals for the country.
Her mother Ashwini Ratnakar Mendkekar works as a domestic help to take care of her two daughters and her mother-in-law.
"The family is not in a position to bear the expenses of Shruti's participation at the national and international competitions. Therefore, financial assistance should be provided by social organisations and the government," she appealed.
Meanwhile, Shruti's sister Shreesha is pursuing a course in education where the expenses are high.
"Shruti needs financial help to play in the tournaments as the family is in a difficult situation," she said.
Even her coach Deepa Gawli feels that the authorities should come forward to take care of Shruti’s expenses to ensure her participation in the competitions.
"Shruti has reached this point only because of the help she has received from time to time. I will continue to provide appropriate help to her but the government too should support players like her," Deepa said.
