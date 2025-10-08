Progressive Farmer Diversifies From Traditional Crops To Organically Cultivate Purple Yam In Bharatpur
Bhim Singh Rana of Bahenera village is the only person to achieve this feat in Bharatpur district.
Published : October 8, 2025 at 4:53 PM IST|
Updated : October 8, 2025 at 5:01 PM IST
Bharatpur: A progressive farmer from Bahenera village has diversified from the traditional cultivation of wheat, mustard and millet to grow purple yams through organic farming.
Bhim Singh Rana refers to the South Indian superfood as the dynamite of food. He is the only farmer in the Bharatpur district to successfully cultivate this nutritious crop in the local soil and hopes to earn a good profit from it.
He related that the idea to grow this crop came to his mind during the COVID pandemic. During his free time in the lockdown period, he started watching videos on YouTube about the new farming techniques and crops. He came across the yam cultivation by farmers in Baman Bamaniya Kala village in Rajsamand district and also gathered that the yam is not only delicious and nutritious, but also extremely beneficial for farmers. He disclosed that he immediately decided to try growing it in his village. "This crop is not only a boon for the body but also a profitable venture for the farmer," he said.
Bhim Singh is the first farmer in Bharatpur district to cultivate this yam organically. He sourced the seeds from Rajsamand at a price of Rs 5,000 per quintal and began cultivation on a quarter of a bigha of land. He didn't use any chemical fertilisers or pesticides and depended only on the use of indigenous fertilisers, vermicompost and other natural ingredients. He explained," The most significant advantage of yams is that it's disease disease-free and are not pest-infested. This makes it a low-risk and low-cost crop."
He said the yam vines grow 10 feet to 20 feet long on a climbing structure. If bamboo is unavailable, a structure can also be made from dhaincha (prickly sesban) wood for the purpose. A climbing vine is essential for thick and healthy tubers. A single tuber weighs 1.5 kg to 2 kg, with some even reaching up to 5 kg in weight.
According to Bhim Singh, “Approximately 5 quintals of seeds are required for one bigha of land that yields up to 30 quintals of tuber. Its cost ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg, while the consumers buy it for Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg. If the entire crop is grown organically, a farmer can earn an assured income of Rs 2 lakh from one bigha after deducting expenses.”
He plans to expand the project to two acres of land and produce his own seeds in the next cycle.
He explained that this crop is harvested twice in November, when it's ready to be sold as a vegetable and in February, when the seeds are ready to be harvested. He disclosed that he will keep a portion of his crop this year as seeds so that he can grow them in the next season. He said, "My goal is to make organic yams a recognised name in Bharatpur. In future, I will provide seeds to farmers.”
Yam is widely grown in South India, besides Rajsamand and Udaipur in Rajasthan. Senior physician Dr Vivek Bhardwaj disclosed, “Purple yam contains nutrients like vitamin C, vitamin B, potassium, magnesium and fibre. It is good for the heart as it controls cholesterol and aids weight loss. It is a boon for diabetics. Furthermore, it is considered helpful in maintaining hormonal balance in women.”
Also Read
From Kalam's Words To Green Fields: Nidhi Tripathi's Organic Farming Inspires Many
Kasaragod’s Cashew Revolution: Kerala’s Plantation Corporation Tests New Farming Models For Better Yield