ETV Bharat / offbeat

Progressive Farmer Diversifies From Traditional Crops To Organically Cultivate Purple Yam In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: A progressive farmer from Bahenera village has diversified from the traditional cultivation of wheat, mustard and millet to grow purple yams through organic farming.

Bhim Singh Rana refers to the South Indian superfood as the dynamite of food. He is the only farmer in the Bharatpur district to successfully cultivate this nutritious crop in the local soil and hopes to earn a good profit from it.

He related that the idea to grow this crop came to his mind during the COVID pandemic. During his free time in the lockdown period, he started watching videos on YouTube about the new farming techniques and crops. He came across the yam cultivation by farmers in Baman Bamaniya Kala village in Rajsamand district and also gathered that the yam is not only delicious and nutritious, but also extremely beneficial for farmers. He disclosed that he immediately decided to try growing it in his village. "This crop is not only a boon for the body but also a profitable venture for the farmer," he said.

Bhim Singh is the first farmer in Bharatpur district to cultivate this yam organically. He sourced the seeds from Rajsamand at a price of Rs 5,000 per quintal and began cultivation on a quarter of a bigha of land. He didn't use any chemical fertilisers or pesticides and depended only on the use of indigenous fertilisers, vermicompost and other natural ingredients. He explained," The most significant advantage of yams is that it's disease disease-free and are not pest-infested. This makes it a low-risk and low-cost crop."

​​​​He said the yam vines grow 10 feet to 20 feet long on a climbing structure. If bamboo is unavailable, a structure can also be made from dhaincha (prickly sesban) wood for the purpose. A climbing vine is essential for thick and healthy tubers. A single tuber weighs 1.5 kg to 2 kg, with some even reaching up to 5 kg in weight.

According to Bhim Singh, “Approximately 5 quintals of seeds are required for one bigha of land that yields up to 30 quintals of tuber. Its cost ranges from Rs 50 to Rs 100 per kg, while the consumers buy it for Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg. If the entire crop is grown organically, a farmer can earn an assured income of Rs 2 lakh from one bigha after deducting expenses.”