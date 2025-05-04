ETV Bharat / offbeat

Prof Gurmukh Singh Plants Bonsai Plants Using Japanese Technology, Won Many Awards

A greenery enthusiast, Professor Gurmukh Singh built a mini roof garden consisting of 2,000 plants including 250 bonsai plants.

Plant enthusiast Prof Gurmukh Singh
Plant enthusiast Prof Gurmukh Singh (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 4, 2025 at 4:02 PM IST

Ludhiana: This greenery enthusiast has been planting bonsai trees for the last 4 decades but never sells them. Prof Gurmukh Singh, a professor of computer science at Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College, Ludhiana, has a passion for growing plants, and he has been spending about five hours every day caring for the plants for the last four decades.

Prof Gurmukh Singh has great attachment to flowers and trees since childhood. He learned to nurture plants from his mother, after which he started planting bonsai trees using Japanese technology 40 years ago. He failed in his initial efforts to grow these plants but, with persistence, he succeeded eventually. The oldest tree he has is 35 years old, which is worth more than Rs 30,000. Apart from this, there are hundreds of such trees and plants in his collection which are very rare.

The plant lover said that with Japanese technology, any tree can be planted from a small size, which makes it look exactly like a big tree, and it also bears fruits in the same way. He further said that special care has to be taken for their nutrition and water, soil has to be changed every year, and special care has to be taken for their roots. Such plants need special fertilizer. They have to be given a lot of care on a daily basis.

Prof Gurmukh Singh said that every day for the last 40 years, he has been giving five hours to these plants. In his mini garden, Madagascar, Borota, Chinese trees, mangoes, lemons, oranges, grapes, and hundreds of other such varieties have been planted. His son also continued to support him, who has now gone to Australia. He said that taking care of these plants is very important. Apart from this, they also keep doing other experiments. They keep trying to bring such trees that are outside Punjab and plant them here.

A nature lover, Prof Singh has a passion and love for spending the whole day with greenery. His wife says that for the past many years, he has been fond of these plants. Whenever he goes, he would bring plants from there and plant them at home. His son and grandson are also fond of plants. The professor says that trees give us oxygen and fruits. It is necessary to have plants in every house. They keep us connected with nature.

Prof Gurmukh Singh has built a mini garden on his roof in just 130 yards, which has more than 2000 plants and trees. Around 250 bonsai trees, apart from this, various fruit plants, cactuses etc. are also present in his garden. Recently, he has won awards in the Chandigarh Rose Fest. He has also won dozens of awards in different categories of the annual flower exhibition being held at the Punjab Agricultural University.

