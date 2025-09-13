Preserving Himachal Pradesh’s Memories With Dried Flowers
Dr Poonam Kairon is drawing attention to her 'Secret Garden' at Chandigarh home decor event
Published : September 13, 2025 at 8:26 PM IST
Chandigarh: It is an effort to preserve memories through dried flowers. Dr Poonam Kairon wants her customers to retain the beautiful memories they carry back from their sojourn in Himachal Pradesh through her preserved dried flowers that maintain their colour and form.
She is participating in the ‘Ins and Out’ exhibition on home décor being held at the Parade Ground in Chandigarh. Her stall has been named ‘The Secret Garden’ and is drawing a good response at the event.
A PhD from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan, she has mastered this craft while carrying out her academic research. She can preserve natural flowers and plants of Himachal Pradesh in such a way that the flowers retain their beauty for a long time.
She feels that people should make Himachal a part of their homes and just not come to the state as visitors.
She told ETV Bharat, “Fresh flowers wilt within a week, but the preserved flowers from us remain fresh and beautiful for a long time. These flowers are arranged in glass jars and prepared as gift items and home decor pieces with which anyone can decorate any corner of their house."
She claimed that people from all over the country are buying these flowers. Sharing an interesting incident, she said, " Once the Queen of Patiala came to our store in Solan and bought all the dry flowers. She wanted this natural impression of Himachal to be seen in every corner of her house. Similarly, women from other parts of the country also order these flowers to give a natural and beautiful look to their house."
She related that the process of preserving flowers is quite laborious and time-consuming. “The flowers are immersed in specially prepared water for a week. If they remain intact, they are preserved and converted into decor items,” she said while disclosing that these flowers cost anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 18,000. “We prepare the flowers as per the requirement and budget of the customer," she added.
She said that she wants the beauty of Himachal to be seen in every home, and when the people see these flowers, they do not just see a decor item but feel the soul of Himachal Pradesh.
The state is very rich in fauna, and the types of flowers available are numerous. Solan and its adjoining areas have also developed as floriculture hubs of North India.
Read More
From Japan To Thailand And India, Places Every Couple Must Visit To See Beautiful Flowers