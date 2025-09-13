ETV Bharat / offbeat

Preserving Himachal Pradesh’s Memories With Dried Flowers

Chandigarh: It is an effort to preserve memories through dried flowers. Dr Poonam Kairon wants her customers to retain the beautiful memories they carry back from their sojourn in Himachal Pradesh through her preserved dried flowers that maintain their colour and form.

She is participating in the ‘Ins and Out’ exhibition on home décor being held at the Parade Ground in Chandigarh. Her stall has been named ‘The Secret Garden’ and is drawing a good response at the event.

A PhD from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Solan, she has mastered this craft while carrying out her academic research. She can preserve natural flowers and plants of Himachal Pradesh in such a way that the flowers retain their beauty for a long time.

Dr Poonam Kairon (ETV Bharat)

She feels that people should make Himachal a part of their homes and just not come to the state as visitors.

She told ETV Bharat, “Fresh flowers wilt within a week, but the preserved flowers from us remain fresh and beautiful for a long time. These flowers are arranged in glass jars and prepared as gift items and home decor pieces with which anyone can decorate any corner of their house."​​​​​​​​​​