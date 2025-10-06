ETV Bharat / offbeat

Preserving Knowledge, One Article At A Time: Sexagenarian's 37-Year Bond With Eenadu

Srikakulam: Maddu Lakshminarayana, a sexagenarian from Baipalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district is not the ordinary reader, who trashes newspapers after reading them.

For the past 37 years, Lakshminarayana, 76, has been an ardent reader of the Eenadu newspaper, the largest circulated Telugu daily in India. The values, ideas, and awareness that the paper instilled in him have become an inseparable part of his life. Deeply moved by the socially conscious articles published in Eenadu, Lakshminarayana decided to preserve them, not just for himself, but for future generations.

Eenadu & Ramoji Film City founder Ramoji Rao(L) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ANI)

Since 2012, Lakshminarayana has been collecting thought-provoking articles from popular sections of Eenadu newspaper such as Antharyami, Sunday Magazine, Vasundhara, Makarandam, and Etara. Every morning, as soon as the newspaper arrives, he carefully cuts out meaningful articles and pastes them neatly on white sheets of a scrapbook. Each book contains around 250 articles spread over 50 laminated pages. Over the years, he has prepared more than 100 such books, spending his own money on lamination and binding without any hesitation.

On A Mission To Spread Knowledge