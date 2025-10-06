Preserving Knowledge, One Article At A Time: Sexagenarian's 37-Year Bond With Eenadu
Srikakulum resident Maddu Lakshminarayana has been preserving the conscious articles published in the largest circulated Telugu daily for future generations.
Srikakulam: Maddu Lakshminarayana, a sexagenarian from Baipalli village in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district is not the ordinary reader, who trashes newspapers after reading them.
For the past 37 years, Lakshminarayana, 76, has been an ardent reader of the Eenadu newspaper, the largest circulated Telugu daily in India. The values, ideas, and awareness that the paper instilled in him have become an inseparable part of his life. Deeply moved by the socially conscious articles published in Eenadu, Lakshminarayana decided to preserve them, not just for himself, but for future generations.
Preserving Knowledge, One Article At A Time
Since 2012, Lakshminarayana has been collecting thought-provoking articles from popular sections of Eenadu newspaper such as Antharyami, Sunday Magazine, Vasundhara, Makarandam, and Etara. Every morning, as soon as the newspaper arrives, he carefully cuts out meaningful articles and pastes them neatly on white sheets of a scrapbook. Each book contains around 250 articles spread over 50 laminated pages. Over the years, he has prepared more than 100 such books, spending his own money on lamination and binding without any hesitation.
On A Mission To Spread Knowledge
But Lakshminarayana’s goal is not just to collect, it is to spread knowledge and awareness. He regularly takes these books to schools, encouraging students to read and reflect. He also keeps copies in the village panchayat and lends them to friends, relatives, and visitors who come home. He believes that reading such articles can help the youth understand life’s values, develop empathy, and build social responsibility.
“I want today’s young people to grow with awareness and compassion,” Lakshminarayana says with a smile. His selfless effort to preserve and share good writings stands as a testament of how one reader’s dedication can inspire many others.
Maddu Lakshminarayana proves that a newspaper is not just a daily routine, it can be a lifelong source of wisdom, values, and inspiration.
Eenadu: 50 Years Of Bold Journalism
Eenadu, the largest circulated Telugu daily in India, stands a bold voice upholding democracy and press freedom. Founded by Ramoji Group Founder Chairman, late Ramoji Rao in 1974, the newspaper has grown leaps and bounds, both in terms of the circulation and the readers' trust as well.
Starting with a humble circulation of 4,500, the newspaper boasts of a daily circulation of 13 lakh as on date.
