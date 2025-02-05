Predator, Prey Spend Night At Pench, Rescued By 60-Member Team

Pench: A tigress and a wild boar became strange mates, spending a night together in peace after getting trapped in a well in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh before being rescued by the deft rescuers. The predator and the prey fell into the well, possibly after the big cat chased the boar in the buffer area of the tiger reserve.
They were rescued by forest department officials after a night-long operation which involved lowering a cage to lure the animals into it.
"A tiger and a boar accidentally fell into a well in Pipariya village near the reserve. Thanks to the swift action of the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team, the big cat and boar were safely rescued! With expert coordination & care, both animals were pulled out unharmed and released back," the Pench Tiger Reserve shared on X.
Over 60 rescuers were involved in the four-hour operation. A hydraulic machine was used to first lower a cot into the well for the animals to sit on. Then a cage was lowered. The tiger approached the cage cautiously and entered after a nudge from the wild boar.
When a tiger and a boar fell into a well at Pench reserve. Both decided to stay calm and let rescuers do the job. Kudos to team @PenchMP pic.twitter.com/53hxMWTWC6— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 4, 2025
Rajneesh Kumar Singh, deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve said, "The tiger must have run after the wild boar for hunting, which led to this incident. As wild boars have a habit of running straight, no matter what comes in front of them, they do not stop. The same must have happened here as well. Late at night, the wild boar must have run straight to escape from the tiger and eventually landed in the well. The tiger must have also fallen into the well behind it. At present, the villagers have secured both of them by putting a cot in the well. The rescue team is trying to rescue both the animals soon."
Madhya Pradesh's Chief Wildlife Conservator has directed to release of the tigress in the Nauradehi Wildlife Sanctuary under the Veerangana Durgavati Tiger Reserve of Sagar district, Singh said.
Congratulating the rescue team, Pawan Kumar, an Indian Forest Service Officer, wrote on X, "When a tiger and a boar fell into a well at Pench reserve. Both decided to stay calm and let rescuers do the job. Kudos to team @PenchMP."
The video of the rescue operation received a flurry of reactions as netizens spared no time in expressing both awe and concern. They showered plaudits on the rescue team for saving the animals.
"Thanks for saving precious life by the quick action of the Pench forest department," commented a user. Another wrote, "Fantastic effort. Kudos to the team."
"Loved it. The best part is the "Importance of Life" Both were in danger, so not even attack each other. Both wanted to come out & live. Nature’s Game," said a user.
Another account remarked, "Wow!! Amazing job by everyone!! So glad the tiger and boar were unscathed. Really incredible."
