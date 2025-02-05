ETV Bharat / offbeat

Predator, Prey Spend Night At Pench, Rescued By 60-Member Team

Pench: A tigress and a wild boar became strange mates, spending a night together in peace after getting trapped in a well in the Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh before being rescued by the deft rescuers. The predator and the prey fell into the well, possibly after the big cat chased the boar in the buffer area of the tiger reserve.

They were rescued by forest department officials after a night-long operation which involved lowering a cage to lure the animals into it.

"A tiger and a boar accidentally fell into a well in Pipariya village near the reserve. Thanks to the swift action of the Pench Tiger Reserve rescue team, the big cat and boar were safely rescued! With expert coordination & care, both animals were pulled out unharmed and released back," the Pench Tiger Reserve shared on X.

Over 60 rescuers were involved in the four-hour operation. A hydraulic machine was used to first lower a cot into the well for the animals to sit on. Then a cage was lowered. The tiger approached the cage cautiously and entered after a nudge from the wild boar.

Rajneesh Kumar Singh, deputy director of Pench Tiger Reserve said, "The tiger must have run after the wild boar for hunting, which led to this incident. As wild boars have a habit of running straight, no matter what comes in front of them, they do not stop. The same must have happened here as well. Late at night, the wild boar must have run straight to escape from the tiger and eventually landed in the well. The tiger must have also fallen into the well behind it. At present, the villagers have secured both of them by putting a cot in the well. The rescue team is trying to rescue both the animals soon."