Pre-Wedding Shoot in -22 Degree Temperature...what Happened Next

Hyderabad: The pre-wedding shoot is becoming a must, especially for couples entering a new chapter in their life with marriage. To show innovation in pre-wedding shooting, many would-be couples shot videos in forests, under the sea, on high hills and some even in mud. Recently, a social media influencer, who went to an area with a minus-degree temperature for a pre-wedding shoot, fell seriously ill and she posted that video on Instagram.

Social media influencer Arya Vora's dream is to do a pre-wedding shoot in the snow. For this, last week, she reached the snowy area of Himachal Pradesh, along with her fiancé. They planned to shoot a video of both of them walking hand-in-hand in the snow. At that time, the temperature was -22 degrees centigrade.

They shot as planned. Arya said that she suffered hypothermia after the shoot due to not wearing warm clothes. "After the shoot, I felt like someone was pouring acid on me. I could not bear that pain. Fortunately, Ron (my fiancé) and my friends helped me get out of that situation."

Ron responded to this video... "That area is very cold. As soon as the shoot was over, Arya was shivering. If you don't wear warm clothes in such places, the body temperature will drop. But, Arya decided to shoot to cherish the memory forever. We are sharing this to share our experience with others," he posted on Instagram.

After seeing this video, some netizens are tweeting in support of Arya, while others are tweeting against her actions. 'Should we risk our health for content on Instagram?', 'This is crazy work', 'Would you do such things for a two-minute slow motion video?'

