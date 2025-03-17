Prasannata: Retired Officer's Selfless Kitchen Feeding Jaipur's Needy, Spreading Joy

Jaipur: After 35 years of dedicated government service, Ghaneshwar Sharma has now embarked on a mission far more personal but crucial—feeding the hungry here in Rajasthan. During his career, he witnessed countless people struggling for their next meal, a sight that stayed with him long after his retirement.

Determined towards the cause and making a difference, he overcame initial challenges and set up a free community kitchen, which has now become a beacon of hope for the many less fortunate. His selfless efforts also generated a wave of inspiration for others to join the cause of social service.

Realisation During Government Service

Sharma says that when he was working in the School Education Department, he realised that a large number of children would come to school only for mid-day meals.

“I was disturbed to learn that these children often went to bed hungry. It made me realise that the lack of food is a far more serious issue than even the lack of education,” he says.

Meals being prepared at Ghaneshwar Sharma's kitchen (ETV Bharat)

“When I retired, the image of hungry children haunted me. Soon, I realised many others around me were also going to bed with empty stomachs, keeping me up with uncomfortable, sleepless nights. On the auspicious night of Mahashivratri, I finally took action—building a kitchen outside my home to tackle this problem at my level,” he says.

Serving the Needy with Dignity

Despite limited resources, Sharma started with a simple and basic menu of rice, dal (lentils)—chole (gram), rajma, or kadhi (yoghurt-based curry). To maintain quality and freshness, he hired two professional cooks who began the preparation early at 7 am. Each day, about 12 kg of rice and 7 kg of dal, rajma, or chole are cooked. “We focus on hygiene and nutrition in every step to ensure the needy receive healthy, wholesome meals,” Sharma says.

People queued up for free meals (ETV Bharat)

Around 500 plates of food are served daily, with no compulsion to take it, and people can eat as much as they need.

“To ensure proper usage, packing is prohibited. We ensure that no food is wasted, as valuing food and minimising waste can transform society,” Sharma believes. “This way we can satisfy the hunger of many and offer the needy a clean and dignified meal,” he says.

‘Prasannata’ Team: Foundation of Service

Sharma is not alone in this mission, as a dedicated team called ‘Prasannata,’ (happiness) including retired officers and volunteers like Shivkumar Agarwal, Rajesh Gupta, Ramesh Arora, and others, work tirelessly to make it a success.

Initially, he began the noble job on his own, but his friends and acquaintances eventually joined in and established a team. He also receives around 80% financial assistance, which has resulted in a more effective service.

Some members contribute through money while others through hands-on labour, and together, they aim to bring joy to faces and ease hunger.

Ghaneshwar Sharma and his team (ETV Bharat)

“We intend to broaden the food menu so that the poor may have more nutritious meals. If we do social service with a true heart, people will join on their own and come forward to help,” he explains.

Additionally, the team runs a 'jal pyau' (water booth) and a cowshed, providing clean water and shelter to those in need, including helpless cows.