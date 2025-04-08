Ramnagar: At the busy Ramnagar Railway Station in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, the gateway to Jim Corbett National Park, amid travelers' rush, incoherent announcements and horns honking from train engines, the nonchalance of one man seems out of place. More so, because this man, Vinod Kumar Sharma, known to all as Coolie No. 6, is the heart of the railway station for his undying honesty but there is not an iota of pride.

Carrying luggage from one platform to another, Sharma has been one of the trusted coolies who has returned lost bags, wallets, cash, and even gold to over 100 passengers in his three-decade-long journey.

Coolie No. 6: Uttarakhand’s Unsung Porter Who Has Returned More Than 100 Lost Valuables (ETV Bharat)

“I work hard to earn my daily bread and that is all I want," says Sharma. “When people lose their property or other things, they go through a lot of mental turmoil. Some lose gold, others cash, while there are others for whom losing a normal suitcase is difficult to adjust to. I feel, when someone gets back his or her lost things, they are so relieved. So whatever belongs to someone else should be returned,” he adds.

Ask him what has been the most memorable incident of returning a lost property at the station and he says, a briefcase containing nearly Rs 4 lakh in cash and gold jewellery. "It was left behind by a man named Surendra Singh while he was boarding a train to Delhi. And all that was inside was for his daughter’s wedding. I knew someone’s dreams were kept in the briefcase and it needs to go back to the rightful owner,” Sharma says.

He has also returned mobile phones worth over Rs 1 lakh, handbags, wallets with IDs and cards. The passengers, grateful to him, often wish to reward him with money, but he does not accept anything gratis. “What you earn through hard work lasts, lest money from shortcuts never gives happiness.”

His integrity and honesty have not gone unrecognised. The station superintendent, Rajkumar Varnwal, appreciating Sharma for his deeds says, “Vinod Sharma is the pride of our station and an inspiration for society at large. We plan to recommend him for a railway honour,” he said.

A frequent traveler Harish Singh vouches for Sharma's honesty and says, “He is a role model at a time when people run after material gains and misappropriate money. He signifies everything good."

Sharma is a father to two sons studying in Moradabad. He wants them to remain honest and live with dignity. “They have been brought up with the same values that I have. I have always told them that honesty always pays far more than any money can buy and am happy they follow it,” he says.

His friends say despite facing hard times Sharma has never gone after money through wrong means. "He has ensured his sons get good education. We have seen him struggling at one point in time, but he never compromised on what’s right,” they said.

If you ever visit Ramnagar or pass by the station, make a wish to meet Coolie No. 6, whose red shirt might have faded and porter number expired, but Vinod Sharma, the name and the person would always stand tall as someone who walked the talk on honesty.