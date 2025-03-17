This Rajasthan Jail Is Turning Prisoners Into Teachers

Bharatpur: Prisoners in Sewar Central Jail in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan are befriending books these days. The jail administration has started a noble initiative of educating the inmates through Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Industrial Training Institute (ITI), and literacy campaigns to ensure they stay away from crime and live a respectable life in society.

Giving details of this program, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sewar Central Jail Paramjeet Singh said, "Education is the most effective medium for the reform and self-reliance of prisoners. Considering this, a comprehensive literacy campaign has been started in the jail, which aims to educate illiterate prisoners."

"Under such a campaign, prisoners are taught to sign, read books, and understand newspapers to get a basic education. Apart from this, if someone wants to pursue higher education, various courses are being provided through IGNOU and ITI," he said.

The jail superintendent said the prison administration has taken the initiative to make education more effective. "The prisoners who have already graduated from jail have been assigned teaching work. These prisoners have been specially prepared for teaching, and they have been provided with necessary books and study materials," he said.

The SP said not only is the level of education of the inmates improving, but the prisoners who teach feel a sense of self-satisfaction and respect. Barrack number 4 has been specially named 'Literacy Barrack,' where only illiterate prisoners are kept. Until a prisoner is able to read, write, and sign independently, he is kept in this barrack.

The SP said, "Last year, 550 prisoners were educated, and this year it has been resolved to increase this number further. The prisoners receiving education include criminals convicted of minor crimes as well as serious cases like murder and rape."

"This flame of education burning in Sewar Central Jail is not only making the prisoners self-reliant but is also giving the message to the society that the path of reform is always open," the SP added.