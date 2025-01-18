Tezpur: Situated in the heart of Tezpur town in northern Assam, Poki is far more than a 150-year-old house. Built in 1874 by Haribilas Agarwala, the forefathers of Assamese cultural doyen Jyotiprasad Agarwala, 'Poki' is currently the Jyoti Bharati Museum, a heritage landmark that narrates the story of cultural assimilation and artistic evolution.

On Friday, the 75th death anniversary of Jyotiprasad Agarwala was celebrated at Jyoti Bharati, the Cultural Directorate the Assam government established on the premises of Poki.

Poki: A house That Celebrates Assam's Cultural connect With Rajasthan (ETV Bharat)

Haribilas’s father, Nabarangram Agarwala, had migrated from Rajasthan to Assam in 1828, embracing Assamese culture while starting rubber business. However, Haribilas took to book publishing, laying the foundation for a legacy, the foundation of which was enriched by Jyotiprasad Agarwala.

Although hailing from Rajasthan and from a different cultural background, the Agarwalas assimilated completely in Assamese culture and Haribilas's son Paramanada Agarwala also continued the publishing business and his son Jyotiprasad Agarwala brought about a renaissance in Assamese literature and culture.

Clothes in the Jyoti Bharati Museum (ETV Bharat)

Jyotiprasad’s pioneering efforts included producing Assam’s first film, Joymoti (1935), and creating the evergreen 'Jyoti Sangeet,' which continues to inspire generations across the Northeast. His dramas, poems, short stories, journalistic writings, songs and music have inspired generations not only in Assam but also in the North-East region.

Architecturally, Poki blends intricate Ahom and Rajasthani styles, standing as the first concrete (poki) house in Sonitpur district. Its significance goes beyond bricks and mortar—this is where Jyotiprasad wrote his immortal songs, poems, and Sonit Kuwori, his first play, when he was just 14 years old.

Poki, an Assamese word, means 'concrete' and the house was known as Poki as it was the first and only concrete house in the area those days. Poki is spread on approximately about three kaths of land and located in the heart of Tezpur town.

"Jyotiprasad Agarwala wrote Sonit Kuwori drama in this house when he was just 14 years old and staged the drama in Ban Theatre in Tezpur. He introduced several western musical instrument to this house and enriched Assamese music. This is the house from where Jyotiprasad penned most of his immortal songs and poems," said Prithbiraj Rabha, son of Assam's cultural icon Bishnuprasad Rabha.

It may be mentioned here the Jyotiprasad Agarwala was born in Tamulbari tea estate on June 17, 1903 to Paramananda Agarwala and Kiranmoyee Agarwala who later moved to Poki with his family.

Despite his privileged background, Jyotiprasad joined the freedom movement under the influence of Mahatma Gandhi in 1930. Poki also hosted Gandhiji when he came to Tezpur. Gandhi stayed in Poki twice in 1921 and in 1934. Several other leaders of the freedom movement including Jawaharlal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Motilal Nehru, Madan Mohan Malaviya have also visited Poki during their visits to Assam.

Even when he was imprisoned, Jyotiprasad’s artistic spirit never died down. Upon his release, he wrote the script for Joymoti at Poki. The museum now preserves his manuscripts, musical instruments, and personal belongings, offering a glimpse into his life and work. Jyotiprasad passed away here on January 17, 1951, a day commemorated as Shilpi Diwas (Artiste’s Day) in Assam.

Jyotiprasad Agarwala's belongings at Poki (ETV Bharat)

Jyotiprasad who was also imprisoned for his involvement in freedom movement returned to Poki after he was released and wrote the script of first Assamese moving picture Joymoti. Poki has preserved the original manuscript of the songs written by Jyotiprasad Agarwala, his bed, musical instruments played by him and many items used by him.

Jyotiprasad died in Poki on January 17, 1951 and the Assam government commemorates the day as Shilpi Diwas (Artiste's Day).