ETV Bharat / offbeat

Bihar's Aditya Shekhar In Scientists' Team in Germany That Has Developed Drug Against Pneumonia

Muzaffarpur: Relentless research for over eight years, sleepless nights, and determination of a team of medical researchers in Germany have brought about a breakthrough in treatment of pneumonia. And one among the team of scientists is Muzaffarpur, Bihar's Dr. Aditya Shekhar.

A researcher at Germany’s prestigious Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI), Dr. Shekhar, contributed significantly to develop a drug that nullifies a lethal toxin produced by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, a leading cause of pneumonia. Instead of killing the bacteria, the new drug makes it harmless by blocking the toxin which badly affects lung cells. The findings of the team were published by Cell Press, an all-science publisher of over 50 scientific journals across the life, physical, earth, and health sciences, both independently and in partnership with scientific societies.

The finding is being hailed as a potential game changer, as it sorts out the problem of antibiotic resistance, a pressing concern in global medicine in the present day. While trials on mice showed promising results, preparations are on for human trials soon.

Pneumonia continues to remain one of the leading causes of death worldwide, particularly among young children and the elderly. According to WHO, the disease claims over 700,000 children's lives under five years of age, every year. The antibiotic-resistant bacteria has made treatment more complicated, of late.

Staphylococcus aureus is a gram-positive spherical bacterium, a member of the Bacillota and a normal member of the body's microbiota. It is often found in the upper respiratory tract and on the skin. It can grow without oxygen. Staphylococcal or staph infection affects the lungs and heart as well as the skin, breast/chest, digestive system, bones and bloodstream. In severe cases, the patient may die due to health complications. Its symptoms can manifest in boils and pimples, and in many cases red marks also start appearing on the skin.

Bihar's Aditya Shekhar In Scientists' Team in Germany That Developed Drug Against Pneumonia (ETV Bharat)

“Staphylococcus aureus is more dangerous as it produces toxins that destroy lung tissues. This is when powerful antibiotics fail at times, and the condition deteriorates fast,” explains Dr. Aditya over a telephonic interview.