Bihar's Aditya Shekhar In Scientists' Team in Germany That Has Developed Drug Against Pneumonia

Muzaffarpur: Relentless research for over eight years, sleepless nights, and determination of a team of medical researchers in Germany have brought about a breakthrough in treatment of pneumonia. And one among the team of scientists is Muzaffarpur, Bihar's Dr. Aditya Shekhar.
A researcher at Germany’s prestigious Helmholtz Center for Infection Research (HZI), Dr. Shekhar, contributed significantly to develop a drug that nullifies a lethal toxin produced by the bacteria Staphylococcus aureus, a leading cause of pneumonia. Instead of killing the bacteria, the new drug makes it harmless by blocking the toxin which badly affects lung cells. The findings of the team were published by Cell Press, an all-science publisher of over 50 scientific journals across the life, physical, earth, and health sciences, both independently and in partnership with scientific societies.
The finding is being hailed as a potential game changer, as it sorts out the problem of antibiotic resistance, a pressing concern in global medicine in the present day. While trials on mice showed promising results, preparations are on for human trials soon.
Pneumonia continues to remain one of the leading causes of death worldwide, particularly among young children and the elderly. According to WHO, the disease claims over 700,000 children's lives under five years of age, every year. The antibiotic-resistant bacteria has made treatment more complicated, of late.
Staphylococcus aureus is a gram-positive spherical bacterium, a member of the Bacillota and a normal member of the body's microbiota. It is often found in the upper respiratory tract and on the skin. It can grow without oxygen. Staphylococcal or staph infection affects the lungs and heart as well as the skin, breast/chest, digestive system, bones and bloodstream. In severe cases, the patient may die due to health complications. Its symptoms can manifest in boils and pimples, and in many cases red marks also start appearing on the skin.
“Staphylococcus aureus is more dangerous as it produces toxins that destroy lung tissues. This is when powerful antibiotics fail at times, and the condition deteriorates fast,” explains Dr. Aditya over a telephonic interview.
“Through our research we have targeted the bacteria’s weapon, not the bacteria directly. By making it powerless we are preventing the spread while reducing the risk of antibiotic resistance,” he says.
The new molecule has started showing good results in animals. Those rats treated with the drug survived pneumonia which could otherwise have been fatal. We hope the treatment is successful in humans so that it can be used in the coming years, he hopes.
The news has created a stir in the otherwise quiet Chakkar Chowk in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, where the Shekhars, are celebrating the success of their son and his contribution to mankind.
Dr Aditya's father, Dr. Gyanendu Shekhar, a Medical Officer at Sadar Hospital in Muzaffarpur, says with pride, “What could make a father more happy than the son's groundbreaking achievement? Aditya had shown inclination towards medical research since childhood. I am so happy that through this research of his, numerous lives can be saved.”
He recalls how Aditya was always itching to discover something or the other. “Even as a child, he had innumerable questions and he wanted to know about it all. He kept finding answers from everyone including his teachers,” says the father, adding that Aditya's interest in science, particularly biology, took root ever since he was a kid."
Aditya completed his early schooling at Mussoorie and later moved to Delhi for further studies. He completed graduation in Biotechnology from Amethi and went to Germany in 2013 to pursue his postgraduate degree and research career. He has been doing medical research at the HZI in Germany for the past eight years.
In 2023, Aditya got married and became a father in 2024. But his focus on research has hardly been disturbed. "He has been a responsible person, both professionally and personally, and that has helped him balance his life so well," says Dr Gyanendu.
Read More