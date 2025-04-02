'Play With Science': Gujarat Govt School Teacher's Innovative Teaching Method Wins Accolades

Kutch: In an innovative way of imparting education, a teacher at a PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Gujarat's Kutch is teaching her students through a playful method drawing appreciation from students as well as fellow teachers.

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at the school in Kukma area of Bhuj taluka of Kutch has made a complex subject like science interesting for the students through her innovations.

'Play With Science' Innovation Makes Science Easy

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani secured the first position in the recently held zonal level competition for her innovative method of teaching in a bid to make science subjects simple and interesting.

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kutch has developed a teaching method having games to learn science lessons. (ETV Bharat)

Hirani 'Play with Science' project was also showcased in the state level innovation fair. In the year 2025, in the innovation fair organized every year by the Gujarat Educational and Training Council to bring out new teaching methods among teachers, Hirani actively presented the new idea of 'Play with Science' to teach children a complex subject like science in a sportive way.

Innovation To Make Science Easy And Interesting

Hirani said that the subject of science evokes a kind of fear among children that science is a complex and a difficult subject.

Hirani got an idea why cannot a difficult subject be made easy. Her playful method has games based on science lessons and various experiments for class 6, 7 and 8 so that children can learn and understand science subjects easily through games and their interest and enthusiasm towards the subject remains.

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kutch has developed a teaching method having games to learn science lessons. (ETV Bharat)

Science Lessons Taught In A Playful Way

Hirani has also developed a crossword for each chapter as per the science textbook in the curriculum of class 6, 7 and 8. This enables children to find the answers to 15 questions related to a chapter on vehicles. The science teacher has also created a jigsaw puzzle with the aim of helping children to remember figures easily.

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kutch has developed a teaching method having games to learn science lessons. (ETV Bharat)

Likewise, the different classifications in science based on the properties are made through stick puppets in Hirani's innovative way of teaching. Besides, students also gain practical knowledge through games like snakes and ladders, bingo, tic-tac-toe, cards and 'Boojo To Jaane'.

Doing Away With Post-COVID Mobile Phone Addiction

Hirani said that after the Corona period, students got addicted to mobile phones and especially playing various games.

“Therefore, to keep them away from mobile phones, the games available on mobile have been prepared on hard boards. These games cover various science subjects in games like jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, stick puzzles and cards”.

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kutch has developed a teaching method having games to learn science lessons. (ETV Bharat)

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kutch has developed a teaching method having games to learn science lessons. (ETV Bharat)

Hirani's innovative method has received a very good response. About 275 students of class 6, 7 and 8 of the school are studying science through this innovation. Due to this new method, the results of the children have also improved and more than 100 students are often getting 25 out of 25 marks in school examinations. Even in the mid-term exams, children are getting more than 80 marks in science. There are 3 science teachers in this school who are teaching children using the innovative games prepared by Hirani.

Encouragement By Authorities

With the inspiration and guidance from the District Education and Training Bhavan, Hirani's innovation came to the fore first at the district level and then at the zone level in Bhavnagar. Her innovative work was also presented at the 10th State Level Innovation Festival at Talala in Gir-Somnath.

She was given a trophy and certificate status by GCIE RTO Secretary S.J. Dumrania.

A PDF file of various games prepared by Reshmaben Hirani has also been created, which is being used in more than 50 schools across the state.

Science teacher Reshmaben Hirani at PM Shri Kukma Primary School in Kutch has developed a teaching method having games to learn science lessons. (ETV Bharat)

14-year Career As Science Teacher

Reshmaben Hirani, a teacher of Madhapar village of Bhuj taluka, has completed BSc B.Ed in studies. Her academic career started in 2010 when she took charge as a teacher in Atal Nagar Primary School, Bhuj, where she worked as a teacher for 3 years. Since the year 2013, she has been working as a science teacher in Kukma Primary School. Hirani has also received the Talented Teacher Award in the year 2022-2023.