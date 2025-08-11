Planting Seeds Of Change, Ghaziabad Jail Opens Library With 15000 Books For Prisoners

Ghaziabad: As is being said, once you learn to read, you will be forever free. For prisoners in Ghaziabad District Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Dasna, the authorities have set up a new library inside the jail premises with over 15,000 books to help them move towards the path of education and reform.

The jail administration hopes this modern library will become a center of education for the prisoners lodged in the jail and bring a positive change in their lives. And rightly so, after it was thrown open, inmates are visiting library to not only to read but some of them are borrowing books to read back in their barracks.

In the jail library, there are more than 15,000 books which include religious texts, Hindi and English literature, law-related books, autobiographies, social science and even books helpful for preparation of various competitive examinations.

Ghaziabad District Jail Opens Library With 15000 Books For Prisoners (ETV Bharat)

As per the authorities, the initiative has yielded positive results and in the coming days, competitions related to storytelling, creative writing, and other activities will also be held in the jail, to encourage and keep more and more prisoners motivated towards education.

"Books are a person's best friend. We want prisoners to understand the importance of education. Reading will help them stay positive, improve their confidence, and it will prepare them for a better life after jail," said Jail Superintendent Sita Ram Sharma.

It is pertinent to mention here that the jail already runs vocational training and certificate courses. An IGNOU (Indira Gandhi National Open University) center has also been set up inside the premises to support education of the inmates. For this, a special education committee has been formed to improve literacy among the inmates.

"In the Ghaziabad district jail, certificate courses on various types of vocational training are being conducted for prisoners. There is also an IGNOU centre in the jail premises. An education committee has also been formed in the jail which improves literacy of the prisoners. With this library, we hope to bring a change in the lives of prisoners. All inmates are being motivated to read books in the library. While more than 15,000 books are available in the facility, inmates can get books issued from the library as per their interest," Sharma added.

With help from social organisations, efforts are being made by the jail administration to turn the district jail into more of a reformation home than a punishment centre which, they believe, would help prisoners rebuild their lives once they are released.