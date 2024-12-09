Planning To Visit Gulmarg This Christmas Or New Year? Here Is A Quick Guide To Your First Skiing Trip To Kashmir

Srinagar: Kashmir is building up for snowy days ahead as dry cold engulfs the valley with temperatures plunging to minus 9 at Gulmarg, the famed meadow that becomes skiers' paradise once snowfall turns it into a white wonder.

Not just Gulmarg, other hilly areas of Kashmir also witnessed sub-zero temperatures on Monday. Padder in Kishtwar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 7.5°C while Sonamarg, the golden meadow on the Srinagar-Ladakh highway, froze at minus 7. Zojila, the mountain pass that likes Srinagar with Leh was 20 degrees below zero, a temperature that can cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes and demands multiple layers of clothing to survive.

Icicles form on ropes and water pipelines at Tangmarg in Baramulla on Saturday. (ANI)

Srinagar, the summer capital of the erstwhile state, recorded a minimum temperature of -3.3°C. Shopian district in south Kashmir logged -7.5°C, Pahalgam was freezing at -6.8°C, while in Pulwama, the mercury dipped to -6.7°C. The districts of Anantnag (-7.0), Kulgam (-5.1), Ganderbal (-3.3), Budgam (-5.1°C), Kupwara (-4.4), Bandipora (-4.1) and Baramulla (-4.2) too witnessed cold, dry weather with people praying for rains and snow to break the spell.

Have Gulmarg plans for this Christmas or New Year?

Known for its breathtaking tapestry of pine trees and snowy slopes, Gulmarg, India's top skiing destination, attracts thousands of tourists and skiers, especially around Christmas and New Year.

File - Visitors skiing in Gulmarg (ANI)

Located in the higher reaches of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, the snowy Himalayas offer a retreat that leaves visitors spellbound. So if you are planning to visit Gulmarg for your first skiing experience, here is what you need to know.

Timing

You can be in Gulmarg on Christmas or New Year's Eve but it could be a tad bit disappointing if there is no snow. Generally, Gulmarg receives good snowfall between December and February. The heavier the snowfall, the ideal it is for skiing. So ensure, you check the weather in advance before proceeding on to your trip.

File - A participant in the fourth edition of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Gulmarg on Feb 21, 2024. (ANI)

How to reach there

One can fly to Srinagar as all major airports in India have direct or connecting flights to the city. From Srinagar International Airport, Gulmarg is 51 kilometres away, the last 13 of which would be a meandering uphill drive cutting through the forests. If it is already snowing when you reach Tangmarg, the final stop before one begins the uphill drive to Gulmarg, you may have to get your car tyres chained to ensure the vehicle doesn't slip.

One can also reach Kashmir by road in which case travelling to Jammu by train and from there in a cab or bus would ensure a visitor gets the feel of the passes, tunnels and engineering marvels as the road cuts or crisscrosses through mountains before the valley beckons.

Hotels in Gulmarg

Affordability and range would not be an issue for you as Gulmarg has plenty of hotels suiting all budgets. You should however ensure booking in advance as the year-end rush leads to full occupancy, thereby hoteliers hiking tariffs.

File - A view of the snow-covered Gulmarg. (ANI)

Ski slopes

Gulmarg boasts some of the highest skiing slopes in India, with powdery snow making it a treat for skiers who throng the place during winter. The slopes in the region cater to all skiing levels, from beginners to experts. While the slopes in the bowl area in Gulmarg are largely for beginners, Apharwat Peak offers thrilling runs for experienced skiers. Gulmarg Gondola, one of the world’s highest ski lifts, can take you up to Apharwat.

Skiing gear and how to get it

Don't fret if you don't have your own skiing gear. Gulmarg has plenty of rental shops offering high-quality equipment. In addition, there are many ski schools and instructors available, offering private lessons for personalized guidance. A visitor can rent skis, poles, boots, helmets, and other gear from local shops at affordable prices. They also offer warm clothing, waterproof jackets, and thermals to help you withstand the extreme cold.

Renting skiing gear is easily available at the Gulmarg Ski Shop, located at the base of the gondola. Prices vary depending on the type of equipment and duration of rental. Expect to pay around Rs 1,500 to Rs 3,000 per day for a full skiing kit. Make sure to check the quality and fit of the equipment before renting.