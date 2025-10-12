ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pioneering 'Three-Generation' Education System Earns Global Laurels For Bengal's 'Street Master'

Asansol: Deep Narayan Nayak, famous as 'Street Master', has received the Global Teacher Award at the Global Educator Summit held recently in Malaysia. Nayak claims to be the first Bengali and the first Indian to have been bestowed such recognition. Earlier, UNESCO, then Finland, Bangladesh, and now Malaysia, Nayak's groundbreaking 'Three-Generation' education system is being appreciated by the entire world.

About the Award

Recently, the 'International Conference on Educators and Their Innovative Teaching Methods' was hosted by the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in collaboration with the Malaysian Government. The Global Teacher Award, or 'Avant-Garde Teacher Award', was presented at this conference.

Nayak teaches at a 'Street School'. (ETV Bharat)

A total of 244 educators and teachers from 57 countries were nominated, of which 81 were in the final round, where Nayak represented India. Ultimately, he was selected as the world winner in the 'Avant-Garde Teacher Award 2025' category conferred by the Malaysian Minister of Higher Education.

Sharing his reaction and experience with ETV Bharat, he said, "They emailed me notifying my nomination. I was sent flight tickets and hotel booking details. The reception and hospitality I received upon my landing in Malaysia is unforgettable. In the end, I was bestowed with the 'Avant-Garde Teacher Award 2025' along with a wonderful memento, a certificate and $5,000 for research in the field of education. I a so happy."

Nayak's simplification in demostration has earned him the moniker 'Human Blackborad'. (ETV Bharat)

"They have expressed their enthusiasm for my 'Three-Generation Education System' in the future, and told me about their willingness to emulate the system for the backward tribes of Malaysia," Nayak added. At the event, he inked a 'Road Master MoU' with a Malaysian university. "Through this, an inter-generational learning and innovation exchange program will be started between India and Malaysia," he said.