Pioneering 'Three-Generation' Education System Earns Global Laurels For Bengal's 'Street Master'
Deep Narayan Nayak, who teaches at Jamuria Namopara Government Primary School in West Burdwan, has been bestowed with the Avant-Garde Teacher Award 2025 in Malaysia.
Published : October 12, 2025 at 1:02 PM IST
Asansol: Deep Narayan Nayak, famous as 'Street Master', has received the Global Teacher Award at the Global Educator Summit held recently in Malaysia. Nayak claims to be the first Bengali and the first Indian to have been bestowed such recognition. Earlier, UNESCO, then Finland, Bangladesh, and now Malaysia, Nayak's groundbreaking 'Three-Generation' education system is being appreciated by the entire world.
About the Award
Recently, the 'International Conference on Educators and Their Innovative Teaching Methods' was hosted by the Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) in collaboration with the Malaysian Government. The Global Teacher Award, or 'Avant-Garde Teacher Award', was presented at this conference.
A total of 244 educators and teachers from 57 countries were nominated, of which 81 were in the final round, where Nayak represented India. Ultimately, he was selected as the world winner in the 'Avant-Garde Teacher Award 2025' category conferred by the Malaysian Minister of Higher Education.
Sharing his reaction and experience with ETV Bharat, he said, "They emailed me notifying my nomination. I was sent flight tickets and hotel booking details. The reception and hospitality I received upon my landing in Malaysia is unforgettable. In the end, I was bestowed with the 'Avant-Garde Teacher Award 2025' along with a wonderful memento, a certificate and $5,000 for research in the field of education. I a so happy."
"They have expressed their enthusiasm for my 'Three-Generation Education System' in the future, and told me about their willingness to emulate the system for the backward tribes of Malaysia," Nayak added. At the event, he inked a 'Road Master MoU' with a Malaysian university. "Through this, an inter-generational learning and innovation exchange program will be started between India and Malaysia," he said.
A 'Street Master'
Currently a teacher at Jamuria Namopara Government Primary School in the West Burdwan district of West Bengal, Nayak was working at Tilka Majhi Primary School, a government school for tribals at Jamuria, when the world was under the grip of the Covid-19 pandemic. As the school was shut due to lockdown, he thought that most of the tribal students were first-generation pupils, and a prolonged closure of school would hamper their reading habits, ultimately forcing them to drop out.
Hence, Nayak set up a school on the road in the tribal area and made the children sit on the road at a certain distance and started teaching by using the mud walls of the tribal houses as blackboards. His innovative teaching method elicited a response from the entire country.
After the lockdown was lifted, following the gradual subsidence of Covid-19, with the opening of schools, Nayak's unique school kept running. The 'Street Schools' have spread beyond the boundaries of the district and the state to the country, thus earning him the monikers like "Street Master', 'Human Black Board', etc. Starting from a nondescript tribal village of Bengal, 'Street School' has penetrated remote villages in Purulia, Bankura, Sundarbans and even Bangladesh.
Three Generations of Education
Nayak noticed that the school under the open sky grew in enthusiasm among the children, their parents and grandparents. His innovative teaching method was equally compelling to them. "If a child gets educated, he teaches his parents and grandparents under the guise of playing. Since we are teaching a different curriculum outside the syllabus, everyone is getting excited by this off-genre method," Nayak said.
A Host of Honours
Nayak has received various national and international recognitions. He was invited to the UNESCO to speak about his three generations of education and was felicitated. Visiting Finland, known as the capital of education, he came to know about the 'Happiness Education Method'. He was also honoured by Bangladesh.
"The international recognition is way beyond an honour. By attending these summits, discussions are held with researchers and educators from across the globe, ideas are exchanged, and I try to take the experience and new education methods to remote villages. Education is meaningful only when it bridges generations, cultures and humanity," Nayak added.
