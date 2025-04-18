Jaipur: For Jaipur and its residents, July 2019 was truly historic when UNESCO granted the status of 'World Heritage Site' to the 'Parakota Walls' here in Rajasthan. The entire city proudly celebrated its heritage after this global recognition. Fast forward six years, today, the same wall has become a victim of its own people's indifference and encroachment.

What was once called the strong wall of protection for the city has today become a wall of despair, disrepair and neglect. The historical towers are fading in the darkness of apathy, while the grand mansions have now been converted into apartments. The kunds (rainwater harvesting systems) and bawdis (stepwells) which once quenched the thirst of city dwellers are also allegedly under the grip of encroachment. Unfortunately, the soul of Jaipur's Parakota wall (city wall) seems to have been lost somewhere due to rapid urbanisation and other activities.

Pink City's Pride At Stake! Jaipur's Parakota Wall Cries For Attention Amid Encroachment And Urbanisation (ETV Bharat)

Jaipur came into being in 1727 after relentless efforts of Sawai Jai Singh II and architect Vidyadhar Bhattacharya. It was perhaps the country's first planned city, built with deep calculations based on the principles of Vastushastra and astronomy. Spread over nine square miles, this city was divided into nine sections like the nine planets. Seven gates were built across the city, which were surrounded by a strong wall, on which soldiers were deployed. The walls were 20 ft high and 9 ft thick, and their strength was a fear factor for the enemies. Moreover, the city had a well-planned water conservation system, and the water flowing from the hills of Nahargarh was preserved in kunds, tanks and stepwells, creating an ideal water supply network.

Journey From 25K To 25L

Back when the Jaipur's wall was built, the population stood at around 25,000. Today, around 25 lakh people reside in the city. After UNESCO granted the World Heritage status, it was perceived that serious efforts would be made to preserve this heritage, but reality paints a different picture.

Alleged encroachment, illegal construction and administrative apathy have combinedly caused significant damage to the rampart. Today, when foreign tourists visit Jaipur and look for the Parakota wall, very rarely they are able to find traces of the rich heritage which once was the identity of the place.

Modernisation Or Destruction

Speaking to ETV Bharat, historian Devendra Kumar Bhagat mentioned, "The rampart, which was built in a planned manner, is now losing its identity because of the indifference attitude of our own people. Once it was strictly prohibited to even fix a nail into the walls, but now two-storey and four-storey illegal buildings have been constructed on them. While moving from Surajpol towards Ramganj, the walls gradually disappear. Seems like the towers at Heeda Ki Mori are completely buried behind buildings. The situation in Ramganj has so much worsened that the entire area looks drowned in encroachment."

Allegedly, multi-storey constructions on old verandahs have raised serious concerns on whether the identity of the heritage Parakota wall would remain intact.

Bird's Eye View Of Jaipur City (ETV Bharat)

According to the historian, the seven gates built from Surajpol to Chandpol have now become mere symbols. "The walls around the gates are collapsing due encroachment and mushrooming of illegal shops. There is hardly any glimpse of history left. Lakshmikund, Saraswati Kund and Kali Kund are now history. Today, the metro passes through these areas, destroying the heritage in the name of modernity," he criticised.

Drone Survey Reveals Actual Scenario

A drone survey carried out in 2021 found as many as 3100 encroachments on the rampart. These were divided into different categories, and notices were also issued, but to no avail. Reportedly, neither were the encroachments removed nor did the administration initiate any concrete conservation measures to preserve the heritage.

Historian Bhagat explained that the rampart was originally made using lime prepared by the traditional Rahat method, which was weather-friendly and durable too. "Whatever repair work is being done these days, is done with plasters which fall off in just a few months. As a result, the walls are getting dis-coloured and dilapidated, leaving both country's and foreign tourists disappointed," he stated.

World Heritage Tag Also In Danger

Issuing a cautionary warning, Bhagat said if things don't improve soon, Jaipur could lose its World Heritage status, just like Liverpool. "The way the old mansions have been converted into apartments and the way illegal constructions have come up on the rampart's walls, reveal the sorry state of affairs. The High Court had also issued orders to remove illegal encroachments, but the Heritage Municipal Corporation and Heritage Cell paid no heed," the historian alleged.

He further said, "The rampart of Jaipur is not just a wall of brick and lime, but a symbol of the vision and cultural pride of Sawai Jai Singh II. Not just the administration, but every single citizen is responsible for its protection. If awareness is not done and government fails to take any concrete action even now, we will lose a heritage that can never be regained."

Bhagat suggested that a separate department should be formed for conservation of the rampart, and to oversee its promotion and coordination. "Otherwise, this historical heritage will be confined to only books, and future generations will be left with nothing but regret," he remarked.