Pink Beauties Of Bongaigaon That Symbolise Women Empowerment Struggle For Survival

Bongaigaon: The pink autos driven by women that symbolise empowerment and safety are gradually losing out to the increasing number of e-rickshaws in the industrial hub of Bongaigaon in lower Assam. The fleet of 13 women that once pioneered a safe transport option has been reduced to a struggling handful with only five autos plying.

The pink auto service was first introduced in Ranchi in 2013 as a government initiative to protect female commuters from harassment and assault. This groundbreaking idea quickly spread to cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. These autos first arrived in Bongaigaon in 2018, as it became the only city in Assam to introduce them under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM). Thirteen of them hit the roads with the support from the Bongaigaon Refinery and the State Bank of India.

The pink autos that are operation in Bongaigaon (ETV Bharat)

The service was a resounding success as it offered a secure mode of transport for women and children while providing economic independence to its drivers. But with changing times, the roar of their petrol engines started getting replaced by the quiet hum of the e-rickshaw. Today, the five remaining pink auto drivers are fighting a battle for survival, even as each of these women embodies a different form of courage and perseverance.

Saraswati Sahu, a widow from Odisha, had moved to Bongaigaon and found a new purpose behind the wheel of her pink auto. She has driven tirelessly for eight years to raise her only daughter and enrol her into the Kendriya Vidyalaya. "After my husband's death, this auto has seen me through every crisis," she shared. Despite the dangers of driving alone at night, she never refuses a call, especially from pregnant women or the elderly.

Sabita Sarkar has been driving her auto alone since her husband, Krishna Mohan Sarkar, went missing in May 2018 when he went out of state to work. Overcoming immense hardship, she has single-handedly raised her two daughters, marrying off one and ensuring an education for the other. Alongside, she has supplemented her income by working as a cook.

The third driver is Anita Sutradhar, who embodies quick thinking and independence. As a widow, she navigates life with resilience. She recalls a harrowing midnight incident at the railway station when she nearly drank spiked tea while transporting a young woman. Her alertness saved both herself and her passenger from danger.

Financial hardship has been her constant companion. "Sometimes, there isn’t enough money for petrol. If I fill the tank, I can't buy rations for my house," she said. Yet, she continues to persevere, having married her daughter to a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan and putting her son through college.

"Many people say why don’t you drive an e-rickshaw? Perhaps we’ll have to choose that option soon. But the pink auto is our identity. It will hurt a lot to let go of it," she underlined.

On the other hand, Purnima Das has been driving to provide for her family and pay for her husband's ongoing medical treatment for a heart condition.

"I used to pay the house rent and all my husband's medical bills with my earnings. But now when I ask for a fare of Rs 20 or Rs 30, the passengers prefer an e-rickshaw," she said. These drivers shared that the struggle of their fifth companion is also the same.

It is learnt that two other drivers from the original fleet were forced to give up after accidents, while five others have left the profession for various reasons. These five autos that still dot the roads are the last bastions of a once-thriving service. These autos had once offered a unique lifeline of providing free rides to pregnant women in need. Today, they are fighting for their own survival. Many people feel that the Assam government should step in to help them compete in the market or provide them with alternate solutions so that their livelihood is saved, and others wanting to become independent are not discouraged.