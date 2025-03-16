Lima: A Peruvian fisherman was found alive after drifting in the Pacific Ocean for 94 days, surviving on rain water and cockroaches.

A Peruvian Navy official told AFP that fisherman Maximo Napa, 61, was recovered after being 94 days lost at sea. He was discharged from the hospital in the coastal city of Paita on Saturday, following his over three-month-long ordeal.

"Every day I thought of my mother, I had no water, thanks to the rain I got to live," Napa was seen saying as he hugged a family member.

Peruvian Fisherman Lost In Pacific Ocean For 94 Days Found Alive (AFP)

He told local media in a tearful interview that he survived at sea by eating cockroaches, birds and a turtle. "I didn't want to die, for my mother. I have a two-month-old granddaughter -- I clung to that. Every day I thought about my mother," Napa said.

"Mr Napa arrived in good physical condition. He could walk, wash himself. Shocked, but in good physical condition," said Peruvian Navy port captain Jorge Gonzalez.

The fisherman had set sail on December 7 from the port of San Juan de Marcona but bad weather conditions and the current caused him to lose course. His small boat, which had no radio beacon, ended up on the high seas.

"It is a miracle that my father has been found," his daughter Ines Napa told the RPP radio station. "We, as a family, never gave up hope of finding him." (Agency inputs)