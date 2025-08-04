People With Roots In Multan Descend On Haridwar To Play Milk Holi With Ganga

Haridwar: Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar witnessed a unique celebration on Sunday evening where people from the Multani community reached here to play Holi with milk with Mother Ganga. They had earlier played among themselves with gulal. They prayed for the welfare of mankind on the banks of the Ganga while spreading the message to keep the river clean.

Known as Multan Jyot Mahotsav, this celebration dates back to 1911 when Lala Roopchand, a businessman from Pakistan, came on foot to Haridwar and offered a lighted lamp (Jyot) to Mother Ganga.

People With Roots In Multan Descend On Haridwar To Play Milk Holi (ETV Bharat)

He had 10 children, but none of them survived. It is said that one day, when his 11th child, a daughter, got seriously injured, he thought that she too would not survive. Someone suggested that he go to Haridwar on foot and offer a lighted lamp to Mother Ganga to get rid of his sorrow.

Legend has it that Lala Roopchand brought the Jyot (light) from Multan to Haridwar, and his wish was fulfilled. This journey of Lala Roopchand took the shape of a tradition and culminated into Multan Jyot Mahotsav, with people having their roots in Multan (presently in Pakistan) come here to pray before the Ganges while playing Holi with milk.

On Sunday, around 10,000 people having their roots in Multan reached Har Ki Pauri, applying gulal. They later carried buckets of milk to play a symbolic Holi with the River.

The Jyot for the offering to the Mother Ganga had been brought from Panipat. Those who had accompanied the Jyot from the city said the occasion has a special significance as it is marked by the seeking of peace and prosperity for the entire world, along with the cleanliness and purity of the Ganges. These people had descended on Haridwar from various cities, mainly in the National Capital Region (NCR).

A large number of people from Multan had migrated to India after the partition in 1947 and had settled in various places where they could find a means of livelihood. This event also brings together the people who have roots in the city, their ancestors left in Pakistan. It is the coming together of those people who share a common culture in terms of food, dialect and lifestyle besides social values.

“It is no longer an event confined to the descendants of people from Multan. Others participate in it as well as we seek peace and prosperity for everyone in our country as well as across the world,” said Dr Mahendra Nagpal of Akhil Bharatiya Multan Yuva Sangathan.

A key attraction at the event was the presence of lookalikes of Yoga expert Baba Ramdev and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar in Surendra and Sanjay Talwar. This was the 115th Multan Jyot Mahotsav that was celebrated in the Holy City.