When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

By Narayana Sahoo

Cuttack: One has to see it to believe it. When Kanhu Behera reaches Sana Mundali forests with a bag full of feed, all that he does is stretch his hand, raise his voice and call "Aaaa..Aaaa Raja Aaa..." and over 200 peacocks rush and fly to meet him rustling their vibrant feathers. And this is a scene that unfolds twice everyday, once early in the morning and at 3 pm in the afternoon.

While some take the feed from his hands, others wait for their turn. One or two even sit on Kanhu's shoulders like they did when his grandfather Panu Behera forged a bond with the birds decades ago.

File photo of Panu Behera (ETV Bharat)

The love affair between Panu and the peacocks dates back to 1999 super cyclone, when three of the birds - one male and two females - had wandered out of the nearby forest to seek food, injured and bruised. A chance meeting with Panu got them hooked to the family for a life and beyond generations. Panu took it upon himself to care and cure it. Gradually as the peacock recovered, he left all the three back in the forests only to return everyday to feed them at the same place. Of the three, one - who Panu named Raja - got close to him. It is believed that the present figure of 204 peacocks is the extended family of Raja.

When Panu started keeping unwell, he asked his grandson Kanhu to promise him that after his death, he would take care of the peacocks. After Panu breathed his last in 2017, Kanhu has kept the promise till date. From 54 peacocks in 2017 to 204 in 2025, Kanhu takes time out of his work to feed the birds.

Kanhu Behera (ETV Bharat)

Impressed with the selfless work Kanhu does, he was appointed a home guard in 2019 at the nearest fire range office. "It becomes a little easy to work close by since I have to feed the peacocks at their scheduled time. At times my younger brother also lends help," he states in a voice that sounded self-assuring.

"As a kid, my grandfather used to take me along to feed the birds. But he would ask me to sit 100 metres away from the feeding area. I loved the way he spoke to the peacocks and they loved playing with him. They would sit on his shoulders and head. It was sheer love and that made me fall in love with the birds since an early age," reminisces Kanhu with moistened eyed. "On his death bed, he handed me over the responsibility to take care of the peacocks and I did not think twice before saying yes," he adds.

File photo of Panu Behera feeding peacocks (ETV Bharat)

Come rain or shine, Kahnu would carry feed comprising rice, paddy, wheat, mung, millet, beans and feed the peacocks twice a day. The expense of the feed is about Rs 1200 a day, which he manages with contribution from the visitors. "But during rainy season, it becomes difficult as tourist inflow reduces. So when I do not have the money to buy feed, I use my savings," he informs.

Nurturing A Family Of 204 Peacocks: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago (ETV Bharat)

As hundreds of people flock to witness the scene at the 'Peacock Valley' every day, Kanhu continues to meet and feed his feathered family every day unfailingly. Local residents feel, it is time, the place is designated as 'Peacock Valley' and Kanhu and his late grandfather honoured for their act of kindness.

"I do not need honours or recognition. All I need is feed for my family. If that is assured, I have nothing to worry. I get so much love from these peacocks that nothing can be a greater reward than that," he says with a smile.