PB Siddhartha College Students In Andhra Use AI to Solve Real-Life Problems
Students from PB Siddhartha College are particularly focused on developing solutions that save farmers time and money.
Published : September 9, 2025 at 11:01 PM IST
Vijayawada: Technology is rapidly spreading, and young innovators are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex problems. Students from PB Siddhartha College are particularly focused on developing solutions that save farmers time and money. They are guiding farmers on efficient crop yields, pest control, and proper use of pesticides.
AI-Powered Crop Disease Solutions
Even minor crop diseases often lead farmers to overuse pesticides. Many farmers still lack the knowledge of which pesticide to use for which problem, sometimes causing significant crop loss. Observing these issues in their villages, students Sandeep and Divakar decided to offer a solution.
They developed a special AI-based website called Yield Predict. Farmers can take a photo of the affected crop and upload it. The website instantly identifies the disease and suggests the appropriate pesticide.
Precision Farming Made Simple
Many rural farmers still plant crops unsuitable for their soil, leading to lower yields. To address this, Sandeep Kumar developed an AI-assisted website called Agriculture Prediction. By uploading a clear photo of their land, farmers receive details about soil type, suitable crops, and expected yields. The system provides information in multiple languages, including Telugu and English.
Smart Pest Control With Drones
Traditionally, farmers used hand pumps and later motorized pumps for spraying pesticides. Now, manually operated drones are also used. To improve this, Sandeep innovated the Kisan Drone Bot, integrated with AI and IoT sensors.
Sensors are placed around the crop field and connected to a mobile app. The drone receives the data and sprays only the areas affected by pests or drying crops, saving farmers time and money.
AI For Event And Venue Management
Planning events like weddings or seminars can be time-consuming, especially to check hall availability. Soumya, an MSc Data Science student, created a Venue Management System website. It allows users to check availability and book auditoriums, seminar halls, or function halls automatically. This system helps save time and effort during busy periods like auspicious dates.
AI Education And Real-Time Problem Solving
Globally, educational boards are introducing new subjects in line with changing trends. The Andhra Pradesh government has made AI accessible even to general degree students. According to Uday Sri, HOD of the Data Science & AI Department at PB Siddhartha College, AI helps students grasp subjects during the academic session. He adds that students are developing projects that solve real-time problems, especially those that benefit ordinary people. They plan to continue creating more such projects in the future.
Also Read
Empathy For Disabled Pet Was Force Behind Designing Happy Cart