PB Siddhartha College Students In Andhra Use AI to Solve Real-Life Problems

The students of PB Siddhartha College in Vijayawada, who are utilizing AI to address real-life problems. ( ETV Bharat )

Vijayawada: Technology is rapidly spreading, and young innovators are now using artificial intelligence (AI) to solve complex problems. Students from PB Siddhartha College are particularly focused on developing solutions that save farmers time and money. They are guiding farmers on efficient crop yields, pest control, and proper use of pesticides.

AI-Powered Crop Disease Solutions

Even minor crop diseases often lead farmers to overuse pesticides. Many farmers still lack the knowledge of which pesticide to use for which problem, sometimes causing significant crop loss. Observing these issues in their villages, students Sandeep and Divakar decided to offer a solution.

They developed a special AI-based website called Yield Predict. Farmers can take a photo of the affected crop and upload it. The website instantly identifies the disease and suggests the appropriate pesticide.

Precision Farming Made Simple

Many rural farmers still plant crops unsuitable for their soil, leading to lower yields. To address this, Sandeep Kumar developed an AI-assisted website called Agriculture Prediction. By uploading a clear photo of their land, farmers receive details about soil type, suitable crops, and expected yields. The system provides information in multiple languages, including Telugu and English.

Smart Pest Control With Drones

Traditionally, farmers used hand pumps and later motorized pumps for spraying pesticides. Now, manually operated drones are also used. To improve this, Sandeep innovated the Kisan Drone Bot, integrated with AI and IoT sensors.