Pauri Resident Makes Heritage Come Alive Through Matchsticks

Pauri Garhwal: Giving shapes and forms to matchsticks along with other unused objects to finally produce artworks is a skill mastered by a resident of Ekeshwar block of Pauri Garhwal in Uttarakhand.

An assistant teacher at Government Primary School, Pankaj Sundariyal, pursues this art with a passion alongside his vocation of teaching.

A resident of Majgaon, he is known for this unique art form that he started by building temple replicas with matchsticks in 2008. He first built the Kedarnath Temple using 18,000 matchsticks over a period of six months.

Pankaj Sundariyal (first from right) (ETV Bharat)

He also worked for more than three years to build the proposed Ram Temple at Ayodhya in 2021 using 1.5 lakh matchsticks.

He has been making replicas of historical and religious heritage sites, including Kedarnath Temple, Taj Mahal, Norway's Borgund Church, China's Corner Tower, Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Mahasu Devta Temple.

The replica of the Ram Temple is one of his major achievements, as he studied a three-dimensional model of the proposed structure on the internet for two months.

He is presently working on the replica of the Badrinath Temple and the famous Rahu Temple.

An artwork made by Pankaj Sundariyal (ETV Bharat)

Pankaj believes that art should not be limited to mere exhibition but should also reach the new generation. With this thought, he trains school children to make models from clay, matchsticks and other unused items.

Besides enhancing creativity among children, this also encourages them to reuse waste items.

His unique art has got him recognition at the national level, and his name was also registered in the India Book of Records for two consecutive years in 2021 and 2022. He is the first person from Uttarakhand to achieve this mark.

“I want to work on the symbolic heritage of all religions,” said Pankaj. He also wants to build a replica of a Gurdwara in the coming days. He aims to give the message of harmony and unity of all religions to the world through his art.

Evolution of art through new techniques is always welcome, both for budding artists as well as lovers of art. This becomes all the more important if it takes place in small and remote corners of the world.

It sends across the message that art is all about expression in different forms. In addition to this, it helps give a new identity to small locations that are otherwise but a dot on the map of the country.

