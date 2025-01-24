When Odisha's Raghurajpur Turns Into A Canvas & Its People Paint Mythical Stories On It

Raghurajpur, Puri: It was early in the morning on Thursday when the sun rays had just started penetrating the village skies, with the toll of temple bells echoing from far and wide. Women were seen offering water to the Tulsi plant as men indulged in daily chores besides cleaning the paint brushes to give shape to their creativity - on palm leaves, clothes, wood and metallic substances. At Raghurajpur village, also known as Shilpigram, the flavour of the morning tea seemed incomplete without the earthy aroma of natural colours.

For a village dedicated to crafts of various patterns and kinds, Raghurajpur is easily accessible from Puri, situated 12 kms away and Bhubaneswar, the capital city of Odisha, 50 kms far. Here, every house is adorned with murals, and every resident is an artist carrying forward a legacy that dates back to over a thousand years.

A palm leaf engraved painting (ETV Bharat)

Sitting quietly with his wooden easel and palette, was Bhagaban Swain, a craftsman, holding a piece of palm leaf, as if contemplating his creation of the day. Slowly transferring his idea on to the leaf, he started moving his tools carving Radha and Krishna with ease. Smoothly as his hands moved, the otherwise non-descript leaf was being reborn as a piece of art - and for the rest of the world, a 'pattachitra' masterpiece was in the making.

He explains, Pattachitra, a traditional art of Odisha, is mainly done on a typical starched cloth (Known as patta) and also on palm leaves in scrolls, and these intricate paintings often depict mythological stories, primarily centered around Lord Jagannath, Radha, and Krishna. " “This is not just art; it’s a spiritual expression,” says Swain, a senior artist in the village. “We use natural colours derived from stones, leaves, and flowers, ensuring our craft remains environment-friendly and authentic," Swain says immersed in his craft.

Home decor items made in the village (ETV Bharat)

The Government of India accorded the status of Shilpigram to the village in the year 2000. On January 18, Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the village and took with him a mural depicting scenes from the Ramayana.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam visited the village (ETV Bharat)

People in the village say, the history of murals is more than a thousand years. Before the 12th century AD, artists used to paint on palm leaves, palaces, temples, monastery walls, etc. Ever since, the art is being continued from generation to generation. Along with Vaishnava paintings, stories from Bhagabata, Ramayana, Jagannath culture, Shaiva, Shakta etc are depicted through this art.

Patta painting (ETV Bharat)

Secretary of Raghurajpur Village Committee, Abhiram Dash, said the prices of the paintings vary depending on the size and fine craftsmanship of the paintings. "Pieces range from Rs 1,500 to Rs 4 lakh, depending on size and intricacy. “A good painting can take up to three months to complete," adds Das who has a PG degree in Travel and Tourism Management.

Frequented by tourists day in and day out, Raghurajpur village comprises of 160 families and boasts an artists' strength of 875. "Not one person in any family would feign ignorance about not knowing the art or creating one," says Swain. At a time when many youngsters across the country are leaving behind their traditional mode of sustenance in search of greener pastures, here, even the highly educated ones come back to hold the brush and easel.

"I did not go for a job but thought of entrepreneurship. I decided to do business online for our art form. I have been dealing in this business and would promote it further in the coming days," Das states.

When Raghurajpur Turns Into A Canvas & Its People Paint Stories Of Odisha On It (ETV Bharat)

Despite government's promotional ventures, the veteran artists feel, it is time, some incentive is paid to the younger generation to continue the artistry. "It will boost their morale to continue what their forefathers have been doing to survive. Since this generation is educated, they will be able to take the art form to newer heights if the invest their time and energy on the art," adds Das.

The village also produces a range of decorative items, including masks and palm-leaf engravings. With increased online sales and participation in government fairs, many families now earn between Rs 10,000 and Rs 30,000 a month.

When Raghurajpur Turns Into A Canvas & Its People Paint Stories Of Odisha On It (ETV Bharat)

The Tourism Department has been promoting the village and its craft in many ways to attract tourists. Various programmes are also being organized in the vicinity to encourage the sale of art pieces. The Handicrafts Department has also been taking artists of Raghurajpur to fairs being held at various places so that their creations are showcased at a larger platform. Even the State Handicrafts Department is providing subsidized loans from banks to help the artists financially, depending on the requirement.

Youngsters watching keenly on how the artist carves a palm leaf painting (ETV Bharat)

The effort of the artists and the prominence of the village would remain incomplete without bringing in the womenfolk into the picture, who contribute as much as the men do. Like Sakhi Swain, a woman artist, shares, “We women have preserved our heritage through Pattachitra. We also create home décor items like painted kettles, pen stands, and wooden carvings. These sell well, both locally and online. Tourists mostly carry these with them as these are good for gifting.” To support their craft, women have formed self-help groups like Grihalakshmi, which received a financial grant of Rs 10 lakh from the government.

Raghurajpur village entrance (ETV Bharat)

However, Sakhi says there are pressing issues that affect them and their art. "Due to lack of drinking water in our village, we have to go to a distant place and collect water. As a result our work suffers and time gets wasted. Otherwise the demand for our products is high and we could do much better," she asserts.

Despite its recognition as a Shilpigram, Raghurajpur faces pressing issues like lack of basic infrastructure, including proper roads and drinking water facilities. Tourists often struggle to navigate the narrow embankment road leading to the village. “Better roads and clean water will make life easier for us and improve the tourist experience,” says a villager.

Painted kettles (ETV Bharat)

However, a keen eye for art has surpassed all hurdles for the visitors who feel Raghurajpur is a heavenly place for an art connoisseur. “This village is nothing short of magical, a treasure trove of art,” says Mumbai-based tourist Tanvi Borey. “The colorful murals, painted homes, and handcrafted items make it truly special.”

Another visitor adds, “We came to Puri for Lord Jagannath but were amazed to discover Raghurajpur. The craftsmanship here is unlike anything we’ve seen before.”

A village known for its art and artists has also given birth to the doyen of Odissi dance Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra, Gotipua dance maestro Guru Maguni Charan Das and famous mardal player and Central Sangeet Natak Akademi awardee Banamali Maharana.