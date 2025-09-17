ETV Bharat / offbeat

Patriotism Meets Tradition: Special ‘Operation Sindoor’ Kolu Dolls Gain Popularity In Coimbatore Ahead Of Navratri

Coimbatore: As the nine-day festival Navratri approaches, sales of special traditional Kolu dolls surge in Tamil Nadu. This year, Kolu artisans added special dolls depicting tri-service commanders and soldiers to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, and devotees are also eager to purchase them.

The clay and papier-mâché dolls form an important part of the Navratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, especially Coimbatore, where they are traditionally displayed on multi-tiered steps known as ‘Kolus’. The number of steps in a Kolu display is traditionally an odd number, typically five, seven, or nine, to symbolise balance and harmony.

Each themed doll represents a unique story of religion or mythology, from daily life to the divine, passed down through generations. Many people add a new doll each year to their collection, and the tradition may differ from home to home.

Kolu Dolls on sale in Coimbatore ahead of Navratri (ETV Bharat)

This year, extra-special has been added to the traditional lineup. To honour the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, dolls of the three service commanders, Army, Navy, and Air Force, are now available for purchase.

Artisans said the operation was a big military achievement and point of pride for the country, so they thought of dedicating the specially made dolls to it and paying tribute to the brave soldiers involved.