Patriotism Meets Tradition: Special ‘Operation Sindoor’ Kolu Dolls Gain Popularity In Coimbatore Ahead Of Navratri
The clay and papier-mâché dolls, traditionally displayed on multi-tiered steps known as ‘Kolus’, form an important part of the Navratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 4:14 PM IST
Coimbatore: As the nine-day festival Navratri approaches, sales of special traditional Kolu dolls surge in Tamil Nadu. This year, Kolu artisans added special dolls depicting tri-service commanders and soldiers to celebrate the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, and devotees are also eager to purchase them.
The clay and papier-mâché dolls form an important part of the Navratri celebrations in Tamil Nadu, especially Coimbatore, where they are traditionally displayed on multi-tiered steps known as ‘Kolus’. The number of steps in a Kolu display is traditionally an odd number, typically five, seven, or nine, to symbolise balance and harmony.
Each themed doll represents a unique story of religion or mythology, from daily life to the divine, passed down through generations. Many people add a new doll each year to their collection, and the tradition may differ from home to home.
This year, extra-special has been added to the traditional lineup. To honour the success of ‘Operation Sindoor’, dolls of the three service commanders, Army, Navy, and Air Force, are now available for purchase.
Artisans said the operation was a big military achievement and point of pride for the country, so they thought of dedicating the specially made dolls to it and paying tribute to the brave soldiers involved.
“We’ve always featured different themes for the Kolu every year, but the ‘Operation Sindoor’ dolls are proving especially popular this time,” said Saravanakumar, a Kolu doll seller.
“People are excited to honour the soldiers of the three services, and they are buying these dolls in large quantities. It’s a way for the community to show its respect for the forces who serve our country,” he said.
Alongside the military-themed dolls, there are other dolls like the one depicting the story of Prahladhan, a mythological story. The combination of these elements makes this year’s Kolu collection particularly diverse and meaningful.
“This is our second year setting up a Kolu, and we are particularly impressed with the dolls representing ‘Operation Sindoor’ and the Prahladhan set. We plan to feature both in our display this year,” said Sriram, a customer from Vadavalli.
More About Navratri
Navratri, a festival that spans nine nights, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine incarnations. The word ‘Navratri’ itself comes from ‘Nav’, meaning nine, and ‘Ratri’, meaning nights, referring to the nine nights of celebration.
During the nine days, each night is dedicated to a different aspect of the Goddess, and devotees fast, pray, and celebrate with elaborate rituals. It is a festival marked by joy, devotion, and reflection.
There are four Navratris celebrated each year, including ‘Ashada Navratri’ (in the month of Ani), ‘Sharada Navratri’ (in the month of Purattasi), ‘Maha Navratri’ (in the month of Thai), and ‘Vasanta Navratri’ (in the month of Panguni). The culmination of these nine days is marked by the observance of ‘Ayudha Puja’ on the ninth day, followed by ‘Vidyarambam’ on the tenth day, which is considered an auspicious occasion to begin new learning endeavours.
