Jharkhand’s Pathra Panchayat Redefines Rural Development

Palamu: Pathra panchayat of Hussainabad block in Palamu district, Jharkhand, has changed its identity from being a Naxal-hit area to one of the best-administered and development-focused entities. It is one of the two panchayats in Jharkhand to have received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification in 2024.

The other one is Chianki of Medininagar Sadar block of Palamu district. There are 269 panchayats in the state.

Members of the Pathra panchayat (ETV Bharat)

It is the leadership of 25-year-old young village head Naresh Paswan along with the unity of the villagers and the schemes initiated during the lockdown, that have brought about a turnaround in the fortunes of Pathra panchayat.

Naresh holds an MSc degree in Physics and has played an important role in making the panchayat free from drugs and social evils while taking it on the path of development.

This panchayat with a population of 6,108 has become an inspiration not only for Jharkhand but for the entire country.

During the Covid lockdown, a model of community participation evolved to address the concern about the education of children which was getting affected because of the closure of schools.

Panchayat Office in Pathra (ETV Bharat)

The villagers started holding regular monthly meetings with the participation of a male and a female member of every family to draw plans for the development of the panchayat.

Naresh Paswan disclosed, “We decided to strengthen the Gram Sabha. We not only made development plans but also started a campaign against social evils."

The villagers prepared a 21-point agenda that gave a new direction with the residents not only making plans but also contributing collectively for implementation.

Display boards depicting government projects in the village (ETV Bharat)

The panchayat received ISO 9001:2015 certification as a testament to its quality administrative processes and service delivery. This certification reflects transparency, accountability and standardization in its functioning.