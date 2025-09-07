Jharkhand’s Pathra Panchayat Redefines Rural Development
The panchayat has an ISO certification, which has become an inspiration not only for Jharkhand but for the entire country
Published : September 7, 2025 at 7:48 PM IST
Palamu: Pathra panchayat of Hussainabad block in Palamu district, Jharkhand, has changed its identity from being a Naxal-hit area to one of the best-administered and development-focused entities. It is one of the two panchayats in Jharkhand to have received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) certification in 2024.
The other one is Chianki of Medininagar Sadar block of Palamu district. There are 269 panchayats in the state.
It is the leadership of 25-year-old young village head Naresh Paswan along with the unity of the villagers and the schemes initiated during the lockdown, that have brought about a turnaround in the fortunes of Pathra panchayat.
Naresh holds an MSc degree in Physics and has played an important role in making the panchayat free from drugs and social evils while taking it on the path of development.
This panchayat with a population of 6,108 has become an inspiration not only for Jharkhand but for the entire country.
During the Covid lockdown, a model of community participation evolved to address the concern about the education of children which was getting affected because of the closure of schools.
The villagers started holding regular monthly meetings with the participation of a male and a female member of every family to draw plans for the development of the panchayat.
Naresh Paswan disclosed, “We decided to strengthen the Gram Sabha. We not only made development plans but also started a campaign against social evils."
The villagers prepared a 21-point agenda that gave a new direction with the residents not only making plans but also contributing collectively for implementation.
The panchayat received ISO 9001:2015 certification as a testament to its quality administrative processes and service delivery. This certification reflects transparency, accountability and standardization in its functioning.
This certification has given it the ability to issue registration for small industries thereby increasing employment opportunities at the local level.
Naresh Paswan added, "Drug freedom was an important part of our 21-point agenda. The villagers worked unitedly in this direction and today our panchayat is completely free of drugs."
The women have played an important role in this journey. One of the residents Kamla Kumari Verma said, “Women participated actively in the campaign against social evils like drug addiction and child marriage."
Giving priority to water conservation, soak pits were built in every house to conserve rainwater. In addition, wells were repaired and new water sources were developed.
President of the local Gram Sabha, Vijay Paswan disclosed, “Water conservation was our priority. We created a chain in which all problems and development plans are discussed through the Gram Sabha."
To address the concerns around the education of children during the Covid lockdown, the educated youth started community coaching providing free education. Village resident Binod Kumar said, “We made a plan for the education of children during the lockdown. After this, gradually changes started in other areas as well."
The awareness campaigns against social evils like child marriage, witch hunting, exorcism and child labour were carried out through equal participation of women and men in Gram Sabha meetings. Special efforts were made to make the panchayat boli mukt (dispute free) and gali mukt (social tension free).
This panchayat with a majority Scheduled Caste population has achieved these milestones through unity and hard work.
Kamla Kumari Verma pointed out, “Women are now involved in every decision. We took steps to eliminate social evils and today our panchayat is an example."
Works like temple construction and repair of wells through community contributions and shramdaan (voluntary labour) not only helped in the development of infrastructure but also strengthened community spirit.
The ISO certification has provided administrative efficiency besides recognition at national and international level to the panchayat.
Naresh Paswan expressed, "We want our panchayat to be known not only for development but also for social unity and environmental protection."
The panchayat now plans to further strengthen its 21-point agenda making it a smart panchayat with focus on digital services, clean energy, and sustainable development.
Its success has given a new direction to the rural administration of the district.
Binod Kumar pointed out, "Pathra is now known not for Naxalism but for development. We want our panchayat's model to be adopted in the entire country."
Read More
Innovative Bio-Fencing To Reduce Man-Animal Conflict In Palamu Tiger Reserve