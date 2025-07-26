Patel Sisters of Banaras Make a Statement While Swimming to Glory

Varanasi: Five sisters of a Banaras family have taken to swimming to uplift their family. Although the family has six daughters, five of them have achieved success through the sport while the sixth is also in the process of learning to swim.

The eldest two, Muskan Patel and Nancy Patel, at a part of the Uttar Pradesh Police after making a mark at the national and state levels. They are serving as head constables. The third, Khushi Patel, has become a swimming coach in Banaras itself after completing a course at Netaji Institute of Sports (NIS) while the other two are demonstrating their skills at the state-level competitions.

Two of the sisters are constables with the UP Police, one is seen here. (ETV Bharat)

These six daughters come from the household of two brothers, Sujit Patel and Ajit Patel, who have struggled to make ends meet.

The sisters along with other family members. (ETV Bharat)

The Patel sisters are now known as ‘Jal Paris’ of Banaras, having created so many records in swimming that everyone is mesmerised by their hard work.

District Swimming Association Secretary Sandhu Prasad Singh said, “We are very proud that the first two daughters and then another daughter from an ordinary family of our city have given direction to the entire family.” He said that the daughters made it big despite very few resources.

One of the siblings, with a trophy. (ETV Bharat)

He disclosed that both the elder sisters, after participating in a national meet, were recruited under sports quota in the Uttar Pradesh Police and were posted in Prayagraj. They have continued to win medals for the state.

They are proficient in butterfly stroke, breaststroke and backstroke. They are presently sweating it out at a training camp in Indore, aiming to bring laurels to the country. They have been working hard since 2011.

Their coach says that what started as a means of entertainment gradually turned into a passion for them.

Their father, Ajit Patel, said that his elder three daughters began their journey from the Saraswati Swimming Club at Darbhanga Ghat in 2011. They were sent to train at Lucknow in 2012.

“They did not get any place in the sub junior competition in Lucknow in 2013, but they did not get disappointed. Rather, the children started working harder,” the father said while pointing out that slowly they started tasting success and moved towards participating in the bigger events.

Khushi Patel has won 34 gold, 21 silver, and 16 bronze medals so far while playing nationals in Jalandhar, Bhubaneswar, Gujarat and Goa from 2019 to 2024. She is presently serving as a coach at the Sampurnanand Sports Stadium in Varanasi and is engaged in fulfilling the dreams of the children learning from her.

One of the Patel sisters, with the medals she received. (ETV Bharat)

On the other hand, Muskan Patel has won 31 gold, 30 silver and 11 bronze medals while participating in national-level meets.

Nancy has also brought honour to her family by winning 20 gold, 12 silver and 13 bronze medals in various meets.

Their two younger siblings, Riya Patel and Ananya Patel, are also competing successfully in the sub junior category, while the youngest, Vriddhi Patel, is also learning to swim.

Their mother, Lakshmi Patel, pointed out, “When we had daughters, we had to endure a lot of taunts. Now we don't feel like remembering those things. Our daughters have made us proud and have strengthened the family.”

She is proud of the fact that three of her daughters have got government jobs on their own, and the younger ones are also showing a lot of promise. They have brought recognition to the family.

