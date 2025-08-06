Passion, Hope And Celebration Of Life Defines India’s First Wheelchair Bound Band

Chandigarh: The strains of music coming from a rehabilitation centre in Sector 28 of Chandigarh are full of passion, hope and celebration of life. This music flows from India’s first wheelchair bound ‘Following Karma Band’.

It all began with tunes hummed in a garden by seven passionate artists who went on to share a dream. Today, they are conveying the message that real strength is not in the body but in the soul. This band is going to perform in front of the Governor of Punjab and the Chandigarh Administrator, Gulab Chand Kataria, on August 13.

This band was started in 2019 by Trideep Chaudhary from Assam along with seven others. The people coming to the rehabilitation centre used to gather in the garden after their treatment to hum songs with different instruments. It was there that Trideep thought of forming a band with seven others, two of whom were from outside.

But tragedy struck in 2021 when Trideep succumbed to Covid during a visit to Assam. But the band members did not lose courage. They kept his dream alive by continuing to perform with enthusiasm.

Trideep was an excellent guitar player. Now Harikrishna Negi has taken that role. Presently, there are five members in the band.

Ashmit Khanti is a vocalist and keyboard player. This youngster from Darjeeling was paralysed during a robbery at his home when he was 14. The robbers were beating his parents at gunpoint while trying to loot the money in the house. At that time, Ashmit was in the adjoining room with his grandmother. He came out and confronted the robbers but was shot. The bullet got stuck in his spine.

He could not get timely health service in Darjeeling and became disabled. Despite 14 surgeries, Ashmit did not give up and joined the rehabilitation centre in Chandigarh in 2021, where he found friends who taught him to look at life from a new perspective.

He likes to sing English songs but also dishes out Hindi numbers on demand. Sandeep is the lead vocalist and a guitar player who was shot by robbers on a train. A resident of Jharkhand, he was an accountant with Jharkhand Electric Board and used to travel by train. On August 15, 2017, some robbers boarded the train and robbed the passengers. Sandeep, too, gave away his belongings, but before leaving, one of the robbers fired at him, hitting him in the back.

He was bound to a wheelchair, and in 2019, he joined the rehabilitation centre where he works now. He is the main Hindi singer of the band. The drums for the band are played by Rahul, who became wheelchair bound following an accident. This youngster from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh was going on his motorcycle in 2014 to appear for an Army recruitment exam when he met with a terrible accident that left his lower body paralysed.

His girlfriend Anamika, who had studied with him from school, became his biggest strength and married him during the course of his treatment at the rehab in Chandigarh, despite opposition from the family. Both of them live together at the centre where Rahul works as a software developer.

Ashish Verma is the bass guitarist of the band who hails from Narkanda in Himachal Pradesh. He was also injured in a car accident in Chandigarh in 2014. A delay in treatment led to his lower body becoming paralysed. Besides being the first member of the band, he is also a para-archery player and spends most of his time in music and sports. He said, “After joining the band, my life has got a new purpose.”

The fifth member of the band is Harikrishna Negi, who is a guitarist. A resident of Manali, he had fallen from a height of 25 feet while skiing on Holi in 2017. His spinal cord was badly damaged, and he was treated at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for almost three years. He became wheelchair bound. He is also a para-canoe player and has won a gold medal in skiing in 2022.

He got attracted to playing guitar while observing his brother who played the instrument at a café in Manali.

