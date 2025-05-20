Passion Defies Age To Make An Artist Of Retired School Teacher

Indore: Age is no impediment to following a passion. This saying has been demonstrated by 75-year-old Shafiq Hashmi of Indore who has been creating spellbinding artifacts using iron nails.

Hashmi has had a very interesting journey. When he was private school teacher, he was interested in painting. But boredom set in when he retired in 2010. It was during a visit to the United States of America that he went around various art galleries since he was always interested in different art forms. He saw iron nail art in one of the galleries and was smitten by it. On returning home he started working on this art form.

He initially collected study material and this was followed by making his first sketch. Thereafter he marked the border of this sketch with nails while visualizing its three dimensional impact. Slowly he became popular because of his nail art and his artifacts found their way across the city.

He has exhibited his works at Mumbai and Delhi apart from Indore and his works have been selling like hot cakes since there is no dearth of art lovers. He also makes iron nail works on order. His wife Vandana Hashmi has also been helping him with the exhibitions and managing his works.

Hashmi had started learning this art of iron nails at the ripe age of 62 when a majority of the people prefer to quietly fade into obscurity. There were times when he sustained injuries while hammering the nails along the borders of a sketch. But that was all a part of the learning process. What mattered was following his passion and he continued working. Presently most of his time is spent completing his artifacts. His passion has given a new meaning to his life.