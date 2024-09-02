Panther Attacks Boys At Waterfall In Rajasthan's Kota; 1 Missing

Kota (Rajasthan): A terrifying incident unfolded at a waterfall near the Kankeshwar Mahadev temple in the Chechat area of Kota district in Rajasthan bordering Madhya Pradesh when a panther attacked a group of boys who had come to bathe at a waterfall, leaving two injured and one missing.

According to eyewitnesses, the attack occurred in the late evening hours. A resident of the place, Vineet Yadav, recounted the horrifying scene: "A young man came running to me, saying his friends had been attacked by a panther. When I reached the spot, I saw two injured boys and learned that another was missing."

The injured boys were rushed to nearby hospitals for medical treatment. One was admitted to Chechat Hospital, while the other was taken to Eklingpura Ghata Hospital. However, their identities and addresses remain unknown at this time. The injured had claw marks on their body believed to be from the panther's attack.

Station House Officer of Chechat Police Station Manshiram Vishnoi confirmed the incident, stating that it took place in the jungle area of Madhya Pradesh. Both police and forest department officials are investigating the matter.

Chechat Forester Officer Zuber Khan also stated that he received information about the attack around 9:30 PM and immediately alerted his Madhya Pradesh counterparts. A team of 15-20 forest department personnel was sent to the scene. Given the aggressive behaviour of the panther, Khan expressed concern that it may be a man-eater.

Search for the missing boy is on in full swing. The local authorities urged people to exercise caution and avoid the area until the situation is resolved.