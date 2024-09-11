ETV Bharat / offbeat

Pakistan's Transgender Community Get Its First Ride-Sharing Service

Islamabad: Pakistan's transgender community has gotten its first ride-sharing service in the latest effort to protect trans people from discrimination and harassment, the business' founder said on Wednesday.

The new ride-share was launched over the weekend in the country's cultural capital of Lahore. It's called SheDrives and will service only trans people and women, according to Ammaz Farooqi, the company's chief executive. For now, it will service only Lahore, but expansion is possible, Farooqi said.

There are an estimated 30,000 trans people in Lahore, and organisations working for their welfare estimate that across Pakistan, the transgender community numbers about 500,000 out of the total population of 240 million.

Trans people are considered outcasts by many, especially in conservative areas of Pakistan, a predominantly Muslim country. They are often sexually abused, assaulted and even murdered. They hesitate to enrol in regular schools to avoid discrimination, and when they travel on public buses or trains many are exposed to ridicule, hurtful jokes and other forms of harassment.

Pakistani women also face similar harassment when daring to travel alone in bus or train coaches with other, male passengers. A unique aspect of this app and ride service is that the drivers and passengers will be women and transgender persons," Farooqi said. Pink logos painted on the vehicles would allow women and trans people to recognise them.