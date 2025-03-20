Pakhala Dibasa: The Fermented Rice Dish Connecting All Odias To Mahaprabhu Jagannath

By Shakti Prasad Mishra

Puri: It is that time of the year when Odias in Odisha and across the world proudly flaunt and celebrate their love for Pakhala, a quintessential summer dish, savouring it with a variety of dishes alongside. And why not? Today is Pakhala Dibasa, the day which connects every Odia to the roots, not just because it's a nutrient-rich staple food in the households but also because of its religious significance and deep connection with Mahaprabhu Jagannath.

Lord Jagannath's Love For Pakhala

Pakhala, fermented water rice, is a significant part of the offerings made to Lord Jagannath and His siblings at Puri Srimandir. Every day, at the temple kitchen, tagged one of the largest in the world, servitors prepare six types of Pakhala - Chipuda Pakhala, Madhura Pakhala, Subaasita Pakhala, Dahi Pakhala, Mitha Pakhala, Tabha Pakhala - and serve it in earthen pots before the sibling deities.

Pakhala Dibasa: The Watered Rice Dish Connecting All Odias To Mahaprabhu Jagannath (ETV Bharat)

The tradition is being followed in the temple since time immemorial. Centuries ago, Gajapati Maharajas declared Lord Jagannath as the presiding deity and carried out special rituals along with offering Pakhala to the deities. The Thali Suara and Tuna Suara servitors are responsible for preparation of the Pakhala Bhog at the dedicated stove made of black muguni stone.

Serving of Pakhala Bhog is part of daily rituals at the temple, and is offered to the deities thrice in a day. In the afternoon, Chipuda Pakhala and Subaasita Pakhala are offered. In the evening, Sana Oli Pakhala (Pakhala in small earther pots) and Dahi Pakhala are offered, while during the night before the deities take rest, they are offered Badasinghara Bhog, the final meal of the day, which includes Subaasita Pakhala, Kanji Pakhala (made using fermented rice water Kajji) and Mitha Pakhala. This apart, there is a special tradition of preparing special Pakhala on Makar Sankranti every year. The Subaasita Pakhala is blended with aromatic spices like cardamom, cloves, round pepper, and ginger.

Preparation Of Fermented Watery Rice Pakhala (ETV Bharat)

Dahi Pakhala is prepared by adding roasted cumin seeds. While in most homes, Dahi (curd) is boiled and mixed into Pakhala, at the temple kitchen, roasted cumin seeds are added to the Pakhala along with curd. Kanji Pakhala is made using fermented rice water. Mitha Pakhala is prepared with pieces of Sakara (sugar). Regular Pakhala is flavoured with ginger, black pepper and salt. Now, instead of the traditional Tabha (a type of fruit) Pakhala, water Pakhala is offered to Mahaprabhu, depending on availability of Tabha. All these varieties of Pakhala are served to the deities daily by the Panti Badu servitors in earthen pots on a plate. Along with Pakhala, various Bhogs (offerings) are arranged on Mahaprabhu's Prasad Thali. At noon, ghee, sugar pieces, and salt are added to the Pakhala. Similarly, in the evening, different Bhogs are offered with Pakhala. During the Badasinghara Bhog (night offering) of Mahaprabhu, Kanji is served along with regular Pakhala.

Celebration In Puri

This year, on the occasion of Pakhala Dibasa, hundreds of saints gathered in temple town Puri to pay obeisance to Lord Jagannath and celebrate at Papudia Mutt relishing Pakhala.

Saints Gather At Papudia Mutt To Celebrate Pakhala Dibasa (ETV Bharat)

Radha Ballabh Mutt Mahant Sri Ramakrishna Das Maharaja highlighted the significance of Pakhala, as a sacred offering and also as a nutritional blessing. "During the summer months, Pakhala serves as a natural coolant, and is very beneficial to health. During Dhupa Niti at Srimandir, Pakhala is offered to the Holy siblings. Today, this Pakhala has achieved global recognition with the grace of Lord Jagannath. Odia culture has gained a special place in the hearts of people all over the world."

Manoj Rath, an ardent devotee of Lord Jagannath, said, "Pakhala is the favourite food of Odias. It is a part of offering made to Lord Jagannath. Pakhala has created a stir globally, not just because of its religious significance but also due to health benefits. Today, we are celebrating Pakhala Dibasa with saints at the temple. In the coming days, we are sure that this dish will become even more popular all over the world."

Relishing Pakhala With Variety Of Dishes (ETV Bharat)

Senior servitor of Srimandir, Ganeshwar Mahasuara said, "As per traditions, 56 different types of offerings are made to Mahaprabhu daily, which includes special Pakhala Bhog. Then, in the Badasinghara Bhog, banana is offered along with Pakhala, which is very delicious. Devotees express bliss after having Pakhala Bhog of Mahaprabhu. The tradition of this Pakhala Bhog in Srimandir dates back to the era of Raja Ramachandra Deb. Everyone should consume Pakhala for good health."