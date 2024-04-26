Overcoming Challenges and Fulfilling Dreams: Inspiring Tales of JEE Success

Hyderabad: They struggled for two years with the determination to study in IITs to become engineers. With the encouragement of parents and teachers, they excelled in the JEE Main 2024 the results of which were declared recently.

‘Will establish Startups’: Murikinati Divya Teja Reddy, who achieved he 15th rank in the JEE Main 224 said that a after taking MPC in Intermediate, he wants to study at IIT Bombay. “I was interested in studying engineering from 8th standard. That's when I decided to become an engineer. After joining MPC at Akash Institute, I focused on the Mains, and wrote down important points in each subject, and remembered them repeatedly. I wrote the exam without any pressure. I thought I would get 100 percent percentile... I got it,” Reddy said.

His father is a government teacher and mother a housewife. “I got the rank and all the credit goes to them. After completing my studies, I want to establish Startup companies,” Reddy emphasized.

‘Even if the Focus is on Advances...’ : Rishi Shekhar Shukla, 19th Rank holder said in the first year of Inter, the awareness of JEE came with the orientation classes. “The faculty said that only if we clear the mains we will be eligible for Advances. I strongly decided to focus on JEE Advances and not JEE Mains. How will the question papers be like? How to answer them? I used to ask the teachers about such things every day. I knew that the 100% percentile was possible, but I didn't expect the 19th rank,” Shukla said. Shukla’s father Manish Shekhar is a scientist in ISRO and mother a housewife. “All this was possible with their encouragement,'' he said.

‘My Goal is to Crack IAS’: Tavva Dinesh, 24th rank holder hails from Kadapa town. His father Chandra Obul Reddy is working as an officer in the prison department. Dinesh said that he studied till class 10 in Kadapa. “I joined Intermediate Narayana College. I completed the syllabus as planned from the first year, then revision, weekend exams to gain knowledge on all topics. The teachers were very supportive. My goal is to become an IASofficer after completing my studies at IIT Bombay,” he said.

‘I Want to be a Software Engineer’: Ritesh Balaji, 39th rank holder said he is very happy to achieve the rank in All India Open category. Balaji hails from Prakasam District and his father Venkateswarlu was a merchant and mother a housewife. “I did JEE training at Madapur Narayana Campus. Apart from conducting the exams frequently, the teachers have provided a lot of support by clearing the doubts from time to time. My goal is to get a seat in any IIT and become a software engineer,” he said.