Beyond Rhinos, Kaziranga’s Orchid Park Bursts Into Blooms Of Spring, Preserves Ethnic Textiles & Folk Tunes

Kaziranga: Once only known as home to one-horned rhinoceros or tigers, Assam's Kaziranga National Park is now blushing with the vibrant shades of orchids in full bloom with the arrival of spring, at the National Orchid and Biodiversity Park.

One of the largest orchid parks in the country, it is spread over approximately six acres, and nurtures over 2000 species of orchids, including the endangered ones. It also conserves over 132 species of indigenous fruits, medicinal plants, 72 species of bamboo, 12 species of cane, a rice seed bank with over 200 varieties of rice cultivated in the region, and various local fish species in the park's pond.

Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

Located 203 kilometers from Assam's capital city Guwahati, in Durgapur village, the park has become an indispensable part of Kaziranga's tourism map. It was established on October 10, 2015 by a peasant organisation called the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti(KMSS), the park is now drawing tourists like never before.

Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

Sushmita, working as a guide at the park since its inception, speaks on the conservation effort to save over 2000 species of wild orchids. "We have the world's smallest orchid, taeniophyllum glandulosum, which is 1.2 millimeters in size, to the largest Grammatophylllum Speciosum. You can see state flowers from Assam and Sikkim to Colombia's national flower here," says she. Pointing at a carnivorous orchid Pitcher Plant, Sushmita says the visitors here get the fragrance of flowers from the roadside since this is peak Orchid season.

Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

About 400 species of orchids are found in Assam.

900 species of orchids are found in the entire Northeast.

1500 species of orchids are found in India.

A major percent of the country's orchids are found in the Northeast alone.

"But these orchids are disappearing due to climate change, deforestation, pollution, and lack of awareness. That's why we have made arrangements to conserve orchids here," she reasons.

Purple Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

However, orchid conservation has not been an easy task. Another guide from the park Manika, says "We study the environment and climate required for orchids to grow. Accordingly we provide different shades to every species so that they bloom to the best of their ability." She has been working in the park since the last six years and is witness to the growing footfall of tourists who visit the place to enjoy the blooms which are in 10 shades. "Orchids are like babies to us. They cannot tolerate too much sun or rain. That's why we have to be cautious and grow them with utmost care," adds Manika.

Weaving laboratory (ETV Bharat)

Dr. Ramani, a physical instructor from Mysore, Karnataka, who visited the park was at a loss to express happiness to see the orchids in full bloom. "We enjoyed the beauty all around the park which is very well maintained. I have never seen so many orchids together. I would love to have such a park in our state also," Dr Ramani says.

Similarly Mike Frank, a tourist from Germany, was in absolute awe. "What a sight! Until an hour ago, I didn't know there is such place of beauty so close to me. It's truly a unique experience for me," he says.

Beyond Rhinos, Kaziranga’s Orchid Park Bursts Into Blooms Of Spring, Preserves Ethnic Textiles & Folk Tunes (ETV Bharat)

The park also boasts of a bamboo garden which grows 72 species. From the world's shortest bamboo to 70-foot-tall varieties are conserved here. Manik Laskar, the guide and care taker of the bamboo garden, says about 90 species of bamboo are found throughout the Northeast. "We have preserved 72 species of bamboo here. Besides, various other varieties from Nagaland, Manipur, Arunachal, etc., are also conserved here," he quickly adds.

Lo and Behold! An Orchid bunch in bloom (ETV Bharat)

Rampal Garodia, a textile businessman from Surat, Gujarat, was overwhelmed to see Assam's tribal textiles at a museum in the park. "I am surprised that this place has so much to learn from. Just look at the textile gallery. The textiles produced in Surat are artificial and cheap. But the ones I am seeing here are natural and beautiful. I think they can find a big market if they are directed well," exhorts the businessman.

Visitors moving around the Orchid park (ETV Bharat)

Apart from orchids and bamboos, the park conserves Assam's tradition, folk culture, and lifestyle as well.

A museum of traditional musical instruments from Assam's 67 ethnic groups.

A collection of traditional textiles in the gallery from almost all ethnic groups in Assam.

A museum of 337 species of indigenous rice seeds from Assam

Assamese ethnic food with 17 recipes also available in the park.

Ranjan Phukan, manager of the orchid park, says during peak tourist season, about 2500 domestic and foreign tourists visit the park daily. "But this year the numbers are much higher. Tourists come here because we present a miniature Assam to them, all in one place," he adds.

Visitors taking a look at the musical instruments preserved in the museum (ETV Bharat)

The park has three museums, one showcasing live display of traditional handloom and modern looms weaving styles. In another they display and teach terracotta art from Asharikandi in Dhubri, and also another one to make pottery.

Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

"We display folk musical instruments from all ethnic groups in Assam, such as Dimasa, Rabha, Tiwa, Mising, Bodo, Deori, Gorkha, Riang, etc., You can also witness these being played. Karbi bamboo dance, Rabha's Hamjar dance, Bihu, Bhortal, Sattriya dance, Tai Ahom's Lailungkham dance, etc., are performed from time to time for the tourists," he further informs.

Managed by Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti, the park is open all year round. A total of 160 employees work here, including 55 permanent ones. These employees work as orchid guides, cultural guides, handloom guides, dancers and caretakers.