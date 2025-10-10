ETV Bharat / offbeat

The Orchid Man Of Odisha Who Has Spent 57 Years Among Flowers Researching The Eternal Blooms

“It all began in Koraput in 1968 when I started roaming through every forest, big and small, in Odisha. Similipal alone was home to a hundred orchid species,” recalls Mishra adding that wherever orchids bloom, it indicates the forest is healthy. “They are the climate’s messengers,” he quickly states.

He received the Chief Minister’s Wildlife Conservation Award for unmatched documentation of Odisha’s rare and endemic orchids and felicitated at the State Level Wildlife Week 2025 celebrations.

Tagged as one of India’s celebrated orchidologist, he has been researching the flower and found hundreds of varieties - of different shapes, sizes and colours. Of the total, he has discovered at least 14 varieties.

Bhubaneswar: For the past 57 years, botanist Sarat Chandra Mishra has trodden the jungles and hillsides, his eyes forever looking for the delicate silhouettes of orchids, considered one of most beautiful creations of nature.

Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

But Similipal is just a miniscule research field for the scientist, who has covered the rain-kissed woods of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to the slopy terrains of Tamil Nadu. “I have explored nearly every landscape in India that has potential to grow orchids. It was because of this relentless quest that I could discover 14 new species of orchids, one each in Andaman and Tamil Nadu, and 12 in Odisha,” he states.

Among the important varieties are the Cirrhopetalum panigrahianum, Eria meghasaniensis and Habenaria panigrahiana, all of which were found in the greens of Similipal. As an integral part of his research, he has looked at the blooms not merely as beautiful creations of nature but worked on finding how orchids are indicators of the earth’s ecological well-being.

Sarat Chandra Mishra being awarded (ETV Bharat)

At Nandankanan, he guides the upkeep and maintenance of a special Orchid Garden which is frequented by visitors. It has flowers of all hues. “Each orchid has medicinal properties, and therefore they are valuable. A single plant can produce a hundred thousand hybrids,” he informs.

Mishra is a published author and his books - Orchids of Odisha (2004), Orchids of India: A Glossary (2007) and Orchids of India: A Handbook (2019) - are available at retail and online stores.

Orchids in full bloom (ETV Bharat)

But the orchidologist has a concern. “Young people are not taking up orchid research anymore. Maybe because there are no job opportunities linked to it. But someone has to do research, else we lose what nature has gifted us since centuries,” he warns.

For his contribution, Utkal University in Bhubaneswar conferred on him an honorary doctorate. Mishra has also trained forest officials in orchid identification, conservation, and propagation.