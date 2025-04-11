ETV Bharat / offbeat

Orcas, Dolphins Stuck In Closed French Marine Park

Under the 2021 French animal welfare law, shows using captive orcas and dolphins -- and some other animals -- will be banned from December 2026. ( AFP )

Antibes: Two orcas, Wikie and Keijo, and 12 dolphins are stuck in a shuttered French Riviera marine park after Spanish authorities refused to let them move to their country, an official told AFP on Thursday.

A 2021 French animal welfare law and falling attendances forced the Marineland park in Antibes to close this year after more than 50 years of operation.

Under the law, shows using captive orcas and dolphins -- and some other animals -- will be banned from December 2026. Marineland has been desperately seeking a new home for Wikie, 24, her 11-year-old son Keijo and the 12 dolphins.

Its management had asked two Spanish parks to take in the killer whales and dolphins. But a Spanish scientific agency that evaluates the suitability of facilities "refuses the transfer," said an official in the French environment ministry.

The Spanish agency concluded that basins in Madrid's aquarium and Tenerife's Loro Parque "did not meet minimum standards in terms of area, volume and depth" for the marine mammals.