Opium Farming Takes Root In Myanmar's War-Wracked Landscape

This photo taken on February 11, 2025 shows a displaced resident working to harvest the sap from poppies in an illegal poppy field for their livelihood during the fighting between Myanmar's military and KNDF (Karenni Nationalities Defence Force) in Pekon Township, on the border of Karen State and southern Shan State. ( AFP )

Pekon: Scraping opium resin off a seedpod in Myanmar's remote poppy fields, displaced farmer Aung Hla describes the narcotic crop as his only prospect in a country made barren by conflict.

The 35-year-old was a rice farmer when the junta seized power in a 2021 coup, adding pro-democracy guerillas to the long-running civil conflict between the military and ethnic armed groups. Four years on, the United Nations has said Myanmar is mired in a "polycrisis" of mutually compounding conflict, poverty and environmental damage.

Aung Hla was forced off his land in Moe Bye village by fighting after the coup. When he resettled, his usual crops were no longer profitable, but the hardy poppy promised "just enough for a livelihood".

"Everyone thinks people grow poppy flowers to be rich, but we are just trying hard to get by," he told AFP in rural Pekon township of eastern Shan state. He says he regrets growing the substance -- the core ingredient in heroin -- but said the income is the only thing separating him from starvation. "If anyone were in my shoes, they would likely do the same."

Displaced and desperate

Myanmar's opium production was previously second only to Afghanistan, where poppy farming flourished following the US-led invasion in the wake of the September 11, 2001 attacks. But after the Taliban government launched a crackdown, Myanmar overtook Afghanistan as the world's biggest producer of opium in 2023, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).

Myanmar's opiate economy -- including the value of domestic consumption as well as exports abroad -- is estimated between $589 million and $1.57 billion, according to the UNODC.

Between September and February each year, dozens of workers toil in Pekon's fields, slicing immature poppy seedpods, which ooze a small amount of sticky brown resin. Aung Naing, 48, gently transfers the collected resin from a small trough onto a leaf plate.