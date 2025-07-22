Operation Monsoon: Crouching Maoists & The Hidden War In Sukma Jungle

Sukma(Chhattisgarh): Maoists lurk in shadows and danger of the sudden ambush grows in monsoon-hit Sukma as the jungle warfare gets intense in this Maoist hinterland. The onset of monsoon not only ushers in thunderstorms and relentless rain but also a cloud of uncertainty as jawans navigate treacherous and serpentine jungle passages in Sukma.



This already hostile Maoist hinterland in Chhattisgarh turns treacherous with each passing day during the monsoon. As thunderclouds gather and the sky opens up, the Dandakaranya forest seems more like a labyrinthine battlefield. This isn’t just the monsoon — it’s Operation Monsoon, a high-risk counter-insurgency offensive where olive-clad soldiers are engaged in jungle warfare against the gun-toting Maoists in Chhattisgarh.

Violent gun battles have seen the death of more than 250 Naxalites over the past year. This year, 30 Maoists have fallen to security personnel's bullets in Sukma, a nerve centre of Maoist activity. Rains, though, threatened to spoil the progress of troops.

Swelling rivers pose challenge

With rivers swelling due to monsoon rain, District Reserve Guard (DRG) and CRPF troops are surging ahead through chest-deep currents, with soaked uniforms and weapons hoisted high above the waterline. In these terrains, thick forest covers form a canopy, deterring sunlight from piercing through the trees.

As jawans navigate dense jungle and slippery slopes, the threat of ambush looms large. “Walking through the jungle terrain is a daunting task, and running a combing operation is fraught with danger. Fighting against the Maoists in the terrains familiar to them is challenging, but jawans are ready to dismantle and uproot adversaries.

The soldiers are achieving success in this campaign. Despite the tough challenges in the monsoon, the soldiers are reaching the core areas of the Naxalites and conducting successful raids," Kiran Chauhan, SP of Sukma, said. He said the campaign will continue for some time without giving any specific date. According to him, security forces are taking the battle to the Maoist doorstep even in the worst weather and in the toughest terrain.

“The Maoists try to use the monsoon to their advantage but our forces have turned the table,” said Chauhan, who is spearheading the campaign in Sukma. “We are now taking the battle to their doorstep — even in the worst weather, in the toughest terrain," he added.

For soldiers crossing fast-flowing streams, holding rifles and remaining vigilant against Maoists attack is quite challenging. Difficult, treacherous terrain The forces' strategy marks a shift from conventional dry-season offensives. Despite challenges, forces have succeeded in eliminating many top Maoist leaders. For security forces engaged in counter-insurgency raids, Operation Monsoon is more a statement that no weather, no river, and no wilderness is too hard to handle for them.