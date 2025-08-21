Operation Double Laddu: Bhind Villager Denied Extra Laddu Calls CM Helpline

Bhind: It was an Independence Day flag hoisting ceremony on August 15, that started like any other in Naudha Panchayat, Bhind. As the flag unfurled, the soulful chorus of the national anthem filled the air. And then came the moment everyone had been waiting for -- the sweet distribution, which, in this case, was a laddu each.

But a simple request for a second laddu from villager Kamlesh Kushwaha turned the festive mood somewhat sour. Kamlesh, felt utterly "harassed" and upset having been refused a second laddu.

He vowed to take on the one-laddu policy of the organizers and decided that his denial of a second sweet deserved the higher authority's intervention.

He dialled the CM Helpline, normally reserved for serious matters of governance, to register his anguish. He explained the profound impact of this one-laddu policy and the deep trauma he was thrown into by a refusal for a second one. He thought the gravity of the matter should never be undermined as it could cause a "big problem" for the entire community.

The letter of complaint (ETV Bharat)

The helpline, accustomed to complaints about potholes and pending schemes, old age pension and unemployment doles must have been momentarily stunned by the gravity of this “ladduless” grievance.

The letter of complaint by the villager on CM helpline about not getting laddus also went viral on social media. ETV Bharat talked to Kamlesh and he was serious about his grievances and said: “When the flag hoisting was completed at least two laddus should have been distributed to everyone but we were given only one laddu and when I asked for the second they clearly refused. Therefore, I have complained about it to the CM helpline.

When word of the complaint reached the Panchayat Secretary, Employment Assistant, and the Sarpanch, chaos gripped the bureaucracy. Attempts were made to appease Kamlesh and retract his complaint, but Kamlesh would not be swayed.

In District Bhind, citizens can file complaints by calling 181 or visiting the CM Helpline website. According to officials, the helpline aims to ensure happiness, health, and welfare for everyone.

The Panchayat Secretary, Ravindra Srivastava, in a desperate attempt to rectify the situation, announced that the Panchayat would purchase more laddus specifically for Kamlesh.

One can only imagine the predicament –- the frantic Panchayat secretary or the Sarpanch contemplating a new policy for Independence Day laddu distribution. This one extra laddu demand has now become a symbol of a bureaucracy grappling with the unexpected, and a reminder that even the smallest grievances can escalate to the highest level.