'Operation Bhikshatan': Children Begging on Hyderabad Streets Sent Home

Hyderabad: In a unique and noble initiative, the Hyderabad district authorities have undertaken 'Operation Bhikshatan' to identify children who are begging on the main streets and temples of the city and send them to their homes. Hotspots have been identified in 19 areas of the city.

The women and child welfare officers and the police officers are bringing the children who have been begging in those areas for a few days along with their parents or guardians. An official associated with the campaign said that within a month, 156 children, 67 parents, and guardians were sent to their native places in Karnataka, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh. They are advised not to come to Hyderabad again for begging, the official said. The officials warned that cases will be registered against the parents and guardians if they come to the city for begging again.

Most of the Children Under 10 Years

Officials said that the parents and guardians are bringing hundreds of children from Bidar, Kalaburigi, Bellary, Raichur, Solapur, Tuljapur, and Anantapur districts to the city with the feeling that they can earn more money by begging in Hyderabad. Such children are between five and ten years of age, they said. Children can be seen begging at Jubilee Hills Checkpost, Peddamma Temple, Paradise Circle, Masab Tank, Nanalnagar, Chandrayanagutta, temples, and other busy intersections.

An official said that when the revenue officials noticed the children begging at the main intersections, they explained to the officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department, and with the help of the police, the begging children and their parents were detained and the details were collected.

Dist Admin Stresses on Educating Such Children

The department has proposed to educate the rescued children and shift them to hostels if they cannot afford it to keep them away from begging.

As part of the drive, District Collector Anudeep visited the child care center on Tuesday to send 19 children staying in Sholapur to their respective homes. On the occasion, the District Collector counseled parents and guardians to educate their wards and enable them to live a dignified life. He also assured the parents and guardians of all possible help in this regard.