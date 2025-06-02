Opened To Tourists This Season, Valley Of Flowers Hosts A Rich Biodiversity

Chamoli: The famous Valley of Flowers in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, which was opened to the public for this season on Sunday, is eye-catching for its meadows of endemic alpine flowers and variety of flora.

Inducted into the UNESCO World Heritage List in 2005, this serene place is thrown open every June, and tourists can enjoy the visual beauty till October, when the snowfall begins.

"The gentle landscape of the Valley of Flowers National Park complements the rugged mountain wilderness of Nanda Devi National Park. Together they encompass a unique transition zone between the mountain ranges of the Zanskar and Great Himalaya, praised by mountaineers and botanists for over a century and in Hindu mythology for much longer," the UNESCO described this picturesque place on its website.

Chetna Kandpal, forest range officer of the Valley of Flowers Range, said the first group of 83 tourists from Ghangaria were issued permits for the national park. Four tourists had taken permission online, and 79 chose the conventional way, he added.

With the onset of monsoon, flowers start blooming in the valley, which reaches its peak by September, when hundreds of flower species like Brahma Kamal, Blue Poppy and Cobra Lily bloom, giving it an attire of a colourful carpet. Apart from these, species like orchids, poppies, primulas, marigolds, daisies and anemones are also nurtured here. Medicinal plants, herbs and flowers with religious significance, such as the brahmakamal, which are offered to Nanda Devi, are aplenty in the landscape. Dotted by myriad habitats, the valley hosts a rich biodiversity from foothills to alpine zones and from waterfalls and streams to forests.

Hindu mythology has always accorded significant importance to this place, inhabited by the Bhotiyas, a local tribe. It became known to the world in 1931, when a triumvirate of British mountaineers — Frank S Smythe, Eric Shipton and RL Holdsworth — on their way back from Mount Kamet, lost their way and ended up here. Mesmerised by its beauty, they named it the Valley of Flowers. The discovery opened up the place to mountaineers across the world. Smythe authored a book, titled Valley of Flowers, which was published in 1938.

Reaching the Valley of Flowers is also another exciting experience. After climbing about 13 kilometres from Govindghat — the main base camp and starting point for the trek to the Valley of Flowers — one reaches the Ghangaria base camp from where the entrance to this national park is at a distance of about three kilometres.

"The trek to the valley offers eye-catching spectacles like cascading waterfalls and wild streams. Situated at an altitude of around 3,600 metre above the sea level, the valley is also home to such rare and amazing wildlife species like the gray langur, the flying squirrel, the Himalayan weasel, the Himlayan black bear, the red fox, the lime butterfly and the snow leopard," as per the portal of the Uttarakhand tourism.

The entry to the Valley of Flowers is allowed only during the day, and tourists have to come out before sunset.