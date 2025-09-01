Vijayawada’s One Rupee Doctor Brings Light In Life Of Countless Patients

Vijayawada: At a time when the reputation of the medical profession is downhill because of certain private hospitals and doctors fleecing the patients, a doctor from Tamirisha village near Gudivada in Vijayawada stands out, holding the fort by serving humanity. Dr Alla Ramasheshayya continues to offer affordable and often free healthcare to his patients and is popularly known as ‘One Rupee Doctor’.
This 80-year-old doctor continues to practice his profession with the same dedication as when he began his practice. Although he was born into a wealthy family, he understood the struggles of the poor from a young age. Even as a boy, he would share what little he had with friends. His mother encouraged this spirit of kindness, and in order to see joy in her eyes, he resolved to dedicate his life to serving the needy. That decision guided his entire journey.
After completing his MBBS from Guntur Medical College, Dr Ramasheshayya started practising at Agraharam in 1969. Instead of fixing a consultation fee, he kept a box outside his clinic, allowing the patients to drop in any amount they could afford. This money was used to help the poor.
Initially, he used to charge Rs 5 for eye treatment. Today, he continues his service by charging just Rs 1 as his consultation fee.
For many years, he treated patients from his home. But two years ago, he established the Amaravati Eye Hospital on Autonagar Road in Vijayawada. This hospital not only conducts free eye check-ups but also performs surgeries at no cost.
Following his mother’s advice to always stand by the poor, Dr. Ramasheshayya has made healthcare accessible to thousands who could not otherwise afford it.
His service does not stop with medicine. He greets his patients warmly, listens to their joys and struggles and even extends generosity by offering clothes and footwear to those in need. Patients like Parvathi from Vijayawada testify that people come from faraway places just because of his loving nature and selfless service.
Following the ancient adage of ‘Sarvendriyanam Nayanam Pradhanam’ (eyes are the most important of all senses), Dr Ramasheshayya is lighting up the lives of many by restoring their vision.
In order to inspire others, he has also pledged to donate his body to a government hospital after his death, besides spreading awareness about organ donation.
Dr Ramasheshayya has proved by example that medicine is not just a profession but a service. By charging only Rs 1 and yet giving boundless care, he has become a beacon of hope for the poor and a role model for all medical professionals.
Also Read
Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years
'Test Before You Wed': Doctor Yalgi Revives HIV Awareness Campaign In Karnataka