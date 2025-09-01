ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vijayawada’s One Rupee Doctor Brings Light In Life Of Countless Patients

The 89-year-old Dr Alla Ramasheshayya leads by example to offer affordable healthcare

Dr Alla Rameshayya
Dr Alla Rameshayya, who charges only ₹1 from his patients as consultation fee. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 1, 2025 at 2:23 PM IST

2 Min Read

Vijayawada: At a time when the reputation of the medical profession is downhill because of certain private hospitals and doctors fleecing the patients, a doctor from Tamirisha village near Gudivada in Vijayawada stands out, holding the fort by serving humanity. Dr Alla Ramasheshayya continues to offer affordable and often free healthcare to his patients and is popularly known as ‘One Rupee Doctor’.

This 80-year-old doctor continues to practice his profession with the same dedication as when he began his practice. Although he was born into a wealthy family, he understood the struggles of the poor from a young age. Even as a boy, he would share what little he had with friends. His mother encouraged this spirit of kindness, and in order to see joy in her eyes, he resolved to dedicate his life to serving the needy. That decision guided his entire journey.

After completing his MBBS from Guntur Medical College, Dr Ramasheshayya started practising at Agraharam in 1969. Instead of fixing a consultation fee, he kept a box outside his clinic, allowing the patients to drop in any amount they could afford. This money was used to help the poor.

Initially, he used to charge Rs 5 for eye treatment. Today, he continues his service by charging just Rs 1 as his consultation fee.

For many years, he treated patients from his home. But two years ago, he established the Amaravati Eye Hospital on Autonagar Road in Vijayawada. This hospital not only conducts free eye check-ups but also performs surgeries at no cost.

Following his mother’s advice to always stand by the poor, Dr. Ramasheshayya has made healthcare accessible to thousands who could not otherwise afford it.

His service does not stop with medicine. He greets his patients warmly, listens to their joys and struggles and even extends generosity by offering clothes and footwear to those in need. Patients like Parvathi from Vijayawada testify that people come from faraway places just because of his loving nature and selfless service.

Following the ancient adage of ‘Sarvendriyanam Nayanam Pradhanam’ (eyes are the most important of all senses), Dr Ramasheshayya is lighting up the lives of many by restoring their vision.

In order to inspire others, he has also pledged to donate his body to a government hospital after his death, besides spreading awareness about organ donation.

Dr Ramasheshayya has proved by example that medicine is not just a profession but a service. By charging only Rs 1 and yet giving boundless care, he has become a beacon of hope for the poor and a role model for all medical professionals.

Also Read

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

'Test Before You Wed': Doctor Yalgi Revives HIV Awareness Campaign In Karnataka

Vijayawada: At a time when the reputation of the medical profession is downhill because of certain private hospitals and doctors fleecing the patients, a doctor from Tamirisha village near Gudivada in Vijayawada stands out, holding the fort by serving humanity. Dr Alla Ramasheshayya continues to offer affordable and often free healthcare to his patients and is popularly known as ‘One Rupee Doctor’.

This 80-year-old doctor continues to practice his profession with the same dedication as when he began his practice. Although he was born into a wealthy family, he understood the struggles of the poor from a young age. Even as a boy, he would share what little he had with friends. His mother encouraged this spirit of kindness, and in order to see joy in her eyes, he resolved to dedicate his life to serving the needy. That decision guided his entire journey.

After completing his MBBS from Guntur Medical College, Dr Ramasheshayya started practising at Agraharam in 1969. Instead of fixing a consultation fee, he kept a box outside his clinic, allowing the patients to drop in any amount they could afford. This money was used to help the poor.

Initially, he used to charge Rs 5 for eye treatment. Today, he continues his service by charging just Rs 1 as his consultation fee.

For many years, he treated patients from his home. But two years ago, he established the Amaravati Eye Hospital on Autonagar Road in Vijayawada. This hospital not only conducts free eye check-ups but also performs surgeries at no cost.

Following his mother’s advice to always stand by the poor, Dr. Ramasheshayya has made healthcare accessible to thousands who could not otherwise afford it.

His service does not stop with medicine. He greets his patients warmly, listens to their joys and struggles and even extends generosity by offering clothes and footwear to those in need. Patients like Parvathi from Vijayawada testify that people come from faraway places just because of his loving nature and selfless service.

Following the ancient adage of ‘Sarvendriyanam Nayanam Pradhanam’ (eyes are the most important of all senses), Dr Ramasheshayya is lighting up the lives of many by restoring their vision.

In order to inspire others, he has also pledged to donate his body to a government hospital after his death, besides spreading awareness about organ donation.

Dr Ramasheshayya has proved by example that medicine is not just a profession but a service. By charging only Rs 1 and yet giving boundless care, he has become a beacon of hope for the poor and a role model for all medical professionals.

Also Read

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

'Test Before You Wed': Doctor Yalgi Revives HIV Awareness Campaign In Karnataka

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VIJAYAWADADR ALLA RAMASHESHAYYAMEDICAL PROFESSIONPOORAFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Celebrating Daughters: Pune Doctor Who Has Waived Fees For Birth Of Baby Girls Since Past 14 Years

Odisha’s Naliya Weaving On Verge Of Extinction As Plastic And Forest Bans Crush Artisan Livelihoods

43,500 Miniature Ganesha Idols in 30 Years: Maharashtra Artist's Rare Devotion to Craft and Faith

Explained: Which Are The Safest Cities For Women In India, And What The NARI 2025 Index Reveals About Women’s Security In Our Nation

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.