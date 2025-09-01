ETV Bharat / offbeat

Vijayawada’s One Rupee Doctor Brings Light In Life Of Countless Patients

Vijayawada: At a time when the reputation of the medical profession is downhill because of certain private hospitals and doctors fleecing the patients, a doctor from Tamirisha village near Gudivada in Vijayawada stands out, holding the fort by serving humanity. Dr Alla Ramasheshayya continues to offer affordable and often free healthcare to his patients and is popularly known as ‘One Rupee Doctor’.

This 80-year-old doctor continues to practice his profession with the same dedication as when he began his practice. Although he was born into a wealthy family, he understood the struggles of the poor from a young age. Even as a boy, he would share what little he had with friends. His mother encouraged this spirit of kindness, and in order to see joy in her eyes, he resolved to dedicate his life to serving the needy. That decision guided his entire journey.

After completing his MBBS from Guntur Medical College, Dr Ramasheshayya started practising at Agraharam in 1969. Instead of fixing a consultation fee, he kept a box outside his clinic, allowing the patients to drop in any amount they could afford. This money was used to help the poor.

Initially, he used to charge Rs 5 for eye treatment. Today, he continues his service by charging just Rs 1 as his consultation fee.

For many years, he treated patients from his home. But two years ago, he established the Amaravati Eye Hospital on Autonagar Road in Vijayawada. This hospital not only conducts free eye check-ups but also performs surgeries at no cost.

Following his mother’s advice to always stand by the poor, Dr. Ramasheshayya has made healthcare accessible to thousands who could not otherwise afford it.