"One Plant Costs Rs 12 Lakhs," The Desert Rose That Turned A Plant Seller's Life Into An Oasis

Thiruvallur: Despite not making a profit for nearly 20 years, desert rose plant seller Jalandhar is now earning up to Rs 60 lakhs per year through continuous effort. It’s amazing that in Thiruvallur, near Chennai, Jalandhar has achieved such success in plant production.

In the Tiruvallur district, there is an area called Eesanam Kuppam under Uthukkottai taluk. Here, for the past 40 years, Jalandhar has been growing and selling desert rose plants (adenium) on an area of about 15 acres. Upon hearing this, our ETV Bharat Tamil Nadu team set off towards Eesanam Kuppam with great enthusiasm.

"We approached Jalandhar’s beautiful desert rose garden. The desert roses, majestic even under the scorching summer sun, seemed to be waiting for our arrival. It was a delight to see hundreds of desert rose plants—some with large, sturdy stems like elders, and others lined up like little children."

Desert roses bask under the scorching summer sun. (ETV Bharat)

Jalandhar, who was waiting for us in the garden, explained that his garden started in 1986, and sells only desert rose plants. Out of a total of 450 plant varieties, each desert rose blooms in three different flower types.

He further explained that plants with small roots start at Rs 150, while those with thick roots can sell for up to Rs 12 lakhs. These desert rose plants are available in only three places in the world--Chennai, Vietnam and Thailand--in fact, high-height plants with thick roots that can sell for up to Rs 12 lakhs are unique to this region.

According to Jalandhar, maintaining these plants is simple: they only require watering twice a week with no need for fertilizer, as long as they are placed in full sun. He added that these plants can grow anywhere except in snowy regions.

A vibrant row of desert rose plants thriving under the blazing sun. (ETV Bharat)

Moreover, the price of the plant has increased over the years. After 20 years of no profit, Jalandhar finally began earning, and he emphasises that it takes time to see returns. He mentioned, "By grafting, many-coloured flowers bloom on a single plant, which slightly increases the price. My plants are sold in large quantities in states like Kerala, Gujarat, and Delhi, and even abroad, mainly to Arab countries like Dubai. Recently, Tiruvallur District Collector Pratap visited my garden and was amazed. I now earn between Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakhs a year."

He credited his growth to the dedicated workers in his garden, noting that if you simply uproot these desert rose plants and expose them to the sun, they sprout in two months. He also mentioned that replanting the same plant after three or six months, burying it in the soil and watering it, will yield a similar result.

Jalandhar highlighted that these plants do not wilt quickly and do not require much water. He also mentioned that he was provided with a shade net hut measuring 3,000 square metres under the National Agricultural Development Scheme by the Tamil Nadu Horticulture Department at a subsidy of Rs 10.65 lakh, which greatly helped in growing the plants. Arrangements are underway to allow visitors to explore this 15-acre desert rose garden soon, he said.

